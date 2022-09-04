Dundee’s Cafe Sicilia announces sudden closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee’s Cafe Sicilia announces sudden closure

By Alasdair Clark
September 4 2022, 12.56pm Updated: September 4 2022, 1.13pm
Cafe Sicilia had a unique offering in the city

The owners of Dundee restaurant Cafe Sicilia have announced its sudden closure after 11 years in the city.

In a post on social media they advised customers the eatery would cease trading as of this weekend, with the final plates served up at 9pm on September 3.

Owners Teresa Russo and Bernadeta Finnigan took over the restaurant on Dundee’s Perth Road in 2011, building a strong reputation for “homely” Sicilian food.

The duo said they were “sad” to have made the decision to close for good.

They wrote in a statement: “Saturday September 3, will be our last trading day.

“It’s been an amazing rollercoaster, thank to all of you, our amazing customers and friends.

Owners Teresa Russo and Bernadeta Finnigan.

“We are so grateful to everyone who’s walked through our doors and always supported us during all the years.

“We always felt so lucky to have you in our daily life and to call some of you friends – we are like a big family.”

The restaurant did not respond to a request for comment.

Previous plans to sell up

In May this year the owners announced plans to sell the restaurant, saying they wanted to take a break from running the business and focus on their families.

Speaking to The Courier, Teresa Russo, 39, explained: “It is demanding and hard for mums to have their own business and children, and do really well at both.

“We have done it all these years, so maybe it’s time to take a break for a little while.

“We’re going to focus on looking after our families over the next couple years before the kids grow up and move on.”

It is not known if a buyer has been found.

