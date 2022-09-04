Dundee’s Cafe Sicilia announces sudden closure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owners of Dundee restaurant Cafe Sicilia have announced its sudden closure after 11 years in the city.

In a post on social media they advised customers the eatery would cease trading as of this weekend, with the final plates served up at 9pm on September 3.

Owners Teresa Russo and Bernadeta Finnigan took over the restaurant on Dundee’s Perth Road in 2011, building a strong reputation for “homely” Sicilian food.

The duo said they were “sad” to have made the decision to close for good.

They wrote in a statement: “Saturday September 3, will be our last trading day.

“It’s been an amazing rollercoaster, thank to all of you, our amazing customers and friends.

“We are so grateful to everyone who’s walked through our doors and always supported us during all the years.

“We always felt so lucky to have you in our daily life and to call some of you friends – we are like a big family.”

The restaurant did not respond to a request for comment.

Previous plans to sell up

In May this year the owners announced plans to sell the restaurant, saying they wanted to take a break from running the business and focus on their families.

Speaking to The Courier, Teresa Russo, 39, explained: “It is demanding and hard for mums to have their own business and children, and do really well at both.

“We have done it all these years, so maybe it’s time to take a break for a little while.

“We’re going to focus on looking after our families over the next couple years before the kids grow up and move on.”

It is not known if a buyer has been found.