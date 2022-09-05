Man, 34, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Cowdenbeath.

Emergency services were called to High Street in the Fife town shortly before 9pm on Sunday.

The road was blocked while emergency services dealt with the incident near the former Partners bar.

The extent of the man’s injuries has not been confirmed.

Inquiries into collision ongoing

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 8.50pm, police received a report of a man being struck by a car on High Street, Cowdenbeath.

“Emergency services attended and a 34-year-old man was taken to hospital in Edinburgh.

“The driver of the car was uninjured and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”