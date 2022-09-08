Fife and Tayside Army cadets can expect ‘breath taking’ experience at Birmingham International Tattoo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fife and Tayside Army cadets can expect ‘breath taking’ experience at Birmingham International Tattoo

By Michael Alexander
September 8 2022, 6.00pm
Black Watch ACF Pipes and Drums
Black Watch ACF Pipes and Drums

Teenagers from the Black Watch Pipes and Drums & Regimental Band of the Black Watch Battalion Army Cadet Force can expect a “breath taking” experience when they perform at the Birmingham International Tattoo.

Cadets from Glenrothes Army Reserve Centre and Queens Barracks, Perth, will be amongst 1000 performers appearing before 10,000 capacity crowds at both the Saturday September 10 and Sunday September 11 events.

The Fife and Tayside-based pipers and drummers will perform alongside others including Gwent and Powys Military Band.

During a rousing 12-minute set at the NEC Resorts World Arena, they will play traditional Scottish tunes – Heroes of St Valery before marching off to the regimental march of Scotland the Brave, Black Bear and Highland Laddie.

Also represented at the tattoo will be army cadets from Argyll, Stirling, Falkirk, Glasgow and Lanarkshire.

Unforgettable experience

Conner Pratt, Pipe Major with the Black Watch Battalion ACF, told The Courier  it’s an experience the youngsters will never forget.

“This is an amazing opportunity for the cadets to represent the Army Cadet Force and they have worked hard to be performance ready this weekend,” he said.

Black Watch ACF Pipes and Drums

“The bands have come far since the start of the year and are now looking to push on from Birmingham and secure more overseas gigs!

“We recruit players from 12-18 and don’t need to have had any playing experience.

“Most of the pipes and drums have only been on pipes less than a year which is phenomenal.

Black Watch ACF Pipes and Drums

“All of the instructors and myself are looking forward to playing with the cadets on the tattoo.”

What is the Birmingham International Tattoo?

The Birmingham International Tattoo is Britain’s biggest indoor tattoo (a type of military type tournament) featuring marching bands, pipes & drums, field gun racing, dog racing and much more including a spectacular grand finale with over 1,000 performers.

For Conner Pratt, it’ll be the first time he’s attended as the pipe major of the band.

However, the now 23-year-old performed there as a Glenrothes Black Watch cadet in 2016, and it’s an experience that’s never left him.

Piper Conner Pratt at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2022

“When I was a cadet and I walked out in front of the 10s of thousands of people, it was breath taking,” said Conner, who was part of the Massed Pipes and Drums and played within the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Pipes and Drums at the recent Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

“I’m the lone piper at the tattoo in Birmingham this year so for me it’s going to be an experience for me to inhale.

“I’m pretty sure the cadets are going to be taking away a lifetime experience from it too.”

Conner Pratt

Conner, who studied applied music at the University of the Highlands and Islands, has two day jobs.

He is a production assistant working in the office of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. He’s also a piping instructor with Dundee City Council.

International appearances

The Black Watch Pipes and Drums is also in his blood, however, and he hopes the post-Covid return of tattoo events will help raise their profile and get them back on to the international stage.

They hope to perform at tattoos in Halifax, Nova Scotia and in Finland next year.

The Scottish contingent travelling to Birmingham comprises 25 Pipes and Drums performers made up of 15 cadets and two adults from the Black Watch; two cadets and two adults from the Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders and four cadets from Glasgow and Lanarkshire.

Forty-four performers from the Massed Military Bands will comprise 17 cadets and five adults from the Regimental Band Black Watch plus 14 cadets and eight adults from Gwent & Powys.

VIDEO: Fife singer Cammy Barnes ‘trumps’ his piper father at Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

