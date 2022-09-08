James McPake warns Dunfermline to avoid ‘looking silly’ against Clyde and gives fitness updates on three stars

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake revealed that forward Kevin O’Hara played despite carrying a knock in the win over Queen of the South.

He has recovered and will be available for Dunfermline Athletic’s match-day squad for the upcoming League 1 match versus Clyde.

Danny Lennon’s side started the league on fire, scoring 12 and taking seven points from their first three matches.

They have since lost three on the bounce, conceding eight.

With Airdrie losing to FC Edinburgh, the Pars’ win at Palmerston took them two points clear at the top – the capital side now in second.

🎥 Watch the goals from yesterday's 2-0 victory over Queen of the South. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/cZBcrg5yhp — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) September 3, 2022

‘It’s a big game for us’

McPake knows that Lennon’s men remain a dangerous side despite their recent form and called for a repeat of last weekend’s performance.

“It’s going to be a tough game,” he said.

“We know they’re not on a fantastic run at the moment but they have got an experienced manager in there, they’ve got experienced players.

“They’ll be looking to bounce back and, for me, it’s a really big game for us.

“We need to go down there and perform the way we did at Queen of the South.

“Anything less than that and we could be left looking very silly.

“We can’t look into their last few performances, we need to be right and we need to go down and perform the way we have been.”

Fitness updates

Other than the two absentees from the previous week, the Pars boss has a full squad to choose from.

Forward Craig Wighton is hoping to make his return next week after recently seeing a specialist.

Paul Allan meanwhile remains in a moon boot. “That probably tells its own story,” added McPake. “Everybody else is fine.

“Kevin is a lot better. Credit to Kevin, he wanted to play with an injury and he ran himself into the ground.

“He was really effective in the way we tried to press.

“He’ll be fine for Saturday, everyone else is fine – touch wood.”