Fife school pupils dive in to new course to recruit swim teachers and lifeguards amid national shortage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fife school pupils dive in to new course to recruit swim teachers and lifeguards amid national shortage

By Claire Warrender
September 9 2022, 6.00am
Bell Baxter pupils Oliver Cooper and Hannah Staal, both 16, took part in the training.
Bell Baxter pupils Oliver Cooper and Hannah Staal, both 16, took part in the training. Picture Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Fife school children are helping to plug a national shortage of swimming instructors and lifeguards.

Twenty-one pupils of Bell Baxter High in Cupar and Madras College in St Andrews have completed qualifications in the first programme of its kind in the region.

It is hoped they will go on to teach other youngsters to swim and help cut waiting lists for lessons.

Oliver Cooper and Hannah Staal with Hayley Smith, Active Schools co-ordinator, Hilary Lumsden and Grant Stevenson, area manager.
Oliver Cooper and Hannah Staal with Hayley Smith, Active Schools co-ordinator, Hilary Lumsden and Grant Stevenson, area manager.

Four of them are already working as lifeguards at pools in Cupar and St Andrews.

And organisers hope the boost to staff numbers will lead to longer opening hours at both sports centres.

Hours have been reduced since Covid as operators Fife Sports and Leisure Trust struggles with staffing numbers and financial challenges.

And several groups held a protest outside the Cupar centre earlier this year.

Helping with staffing issues

The training was run by Fife Schools Aquatics Group, which hopes to get swimming back on the school curriculum.

The group is made up of Active Schools, Cupar and District Swimming Club, East Fife Sports Council and the trust.

Hilary Lumsden, of the sports council, said it had raised £13,500 to get the new course off the ground.

Oliver and Hannah, who are now qualified lifeguards.
Oliver and Hannah are now qualified lifeguards.

“We set up training and offered 12 places on the swimming instructor course and 12 on the lifeguard course.

“Twenty-one got to the end of the courses and we’re really chuffed.

“Four of the 12 lifeguards have already gone into positions with the trust in Cupar and St Andrews.”

Hilary said the new qualifications had many benefits.

“It means there are more teachers available and it’s helping with staffing issues,” she said.

“We were spurred on by the cuts to opening hours in Cupar and St Andrews pools and hopefully this will help with that too.

“We’ve shown what can be done and we’ve managed to do way more than we planned.

“The only worry now is getting funding to continue it.”

‘This is a fantastic outcome’

Pupils interested in taking part in the project had to apply and went through an interview process.

Emma Walker, chief executive of Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “This programme, delivered over the summer, demonstrates the positive results from partnership working.

“The offer was made to Bell Baxter High School and Madras College students and so far, four new members of staff have been recruited.

“Additional candidates are going through the recruitment process.

“This is a fantastic outcome given the nationwide shortage of qualified swim teachers and lifeguards.

“The response from local students has been fantastic and I would like to congratulate them for their efforts.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Crowds at Brechin Castle. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Meet the people who waited hours to see the Queen's cortege in Tayside
0
The cortege passing over the Queensferry Crossing. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.
Applause and tears as thousands pay respects to Queen on final journey through Tayside…
0
Kim's corgi tribute outside the gates of Balmoral. Photo: Kami Thomson, September 9, 2022.
Fife woman travels hours to Balmoral with homemade corgi tribute
0
Tomasz Makos.
Drink-driver failed to respond to police lights and sirens on A92 in Fife
Huge crowds watch the Queen's Cortege on the Kingsway at the Swallow Roundabout. Image: Richard Prest.
The Queen's cortege travels through Tayside and Fife - as it happened
0
Traffic chaos on the M90 today due to the roadworks at Junction 2. Pic Kenny Smith, Kenny Smith Photography Tel 07809 450119
Queen's cortege: Where and when it will pass through Fife
0
Queen Elizabeth II's body will travel through Tayside and Fife on Sunday.
Queen's coffin cortege: The full route
Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen's cortege: What will weather be like in Tayside and Fife on Sunday?
Flower tributes placed outside Buckingham Palace after Queen Elizabeth's death.
Tayside and Fife schools to close for Queen's state funeral

More from The Courier

Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0
NA1234 1955-06-28 Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip at Camperdown Jute Works Dundee 00_02 (C)DCT 'Elizabeth Recieving bouquet passing nursery children'
In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people…
0
Estate agents Chris Todd, Jim Parker, Lindsay Darroch, Yvonne O'Connor, Katie Hall and Gary Robertson.
How is the cost of living crisis impacting the Tayside and Fife property market?
0