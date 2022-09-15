Call for Buckhaven flats demolition amid claims ‘it’s the land that time forgot’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife community has been labelled “the land that time forgot” amid calls for its regeneration.

Levenmouth councillors Tom Adams and John O’Brien have called for serious investment in Buckhaven, including the demolition of several blocks of flats.

They say the homes in Victoria Road and Randolph Court have become undesirable.

And they claim people on Fife Council’s housing list only accept flats there as a last resort.

The pair have now called for meetings with the council’s housing service to discuss options for the area.

And they want local people to have a say in the town’s future.

Officers say it’s too early to speculate on the future of the blocks, warning people live in them and there is an acute housing shortage in Fife.

However, the councillors hope to eventually see them knocked down and replaced with modern housing.

Labour councillor Mr Adams said: “Half of them aren’t even occupied.

“We should do the same thing as we did in Fraser Avenue in Inverkeithing, and get rid of them.”

And Mr O’Brien (SNP) added “Buckhaven is in need of serious investment.

“It’s like the land that time forgot.”

Buckhaven flats demolition call ‘premature’

Buckhaven has undergone some regeneration in the last few years.

The foreshore received a significant facelift with the introduction of new play equipment, paths and viewing platforms.

However, much of the work in the town is carried out by volunteers.

And the two councillors believe it is in need of much more work.

Mr Adams said: “Much of the housing in Victoria Road and Randolph Court is in a state of disrepair.

“I’m going to ask for a survey of residents to get their views.

“But I think we should demolish them and start again.

“We did it in Fraser Avenue in Inverkeithing, and in the Abbeyview area of Dunfermline because nobody wanted to live there.”

Mr O’Brien agreed, adding: “Buckhaven needs a facelift.

“It’s been overlooked for 50 years.”

John Mills, head of Fife Council’s housing service said: “Any discussions on the regeneration of this area of Buckhaven are at very early stages and have to consider the acute shortage of housing in Fife.

“It would be premature to speculate on the future of these flats as they are still people’s homes and any decisions on the future of the buildings would have to consider their views.”