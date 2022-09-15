Markinch residents want biomass air pollution answers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Markinch residents are still looking for answers after authorities confirmed a potentially harmful dust escape linked to the town’s biomass plant.

Regulator Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has now confirmed its staff visited the large plant outside Glenrothes twice in August.

Previously investigators were only understood to have visited the plant on one occasion.

A Sepa spokesperson said the regulator may have to take “further action” to ensure the German headquartered energy giant is complying with its Pollution Prevention and Control (PPC) permit restrictions.

That comes despite an acknowledgment from the regulator that the RWE team have “taken steps” to reduce further dust escapes.

Developers are building hundreds of homes close to the plant and on the site of the former Tullis Russell paper mill, which shut in 2015.

Sepa investigators found wood dust in samples taken from the town earlier this summer.

They responded after residents reported thick dust building up on their car windscreens and home windows.

Wood dust, in common with other tiny particles in the air we breathe, have been linked to a range of health complaints.

Left in the dark over Markinch biomass plant failings

Retired teacher Susan Glover is trying to find out exactly what happened at the RWE Biomass plant.

She wants to know what was in the dust, how it escaped and what has been done to rectify the problem.

Despite writing to Sepa and Fife Council, she still doesn’t feel she and other residents have the information they should have to make informed decisions about any health risk.

She said: “It is frustrating.

“I think these organisations and businesses make everything complicated to prevent ordinary people from pursuing satisfactory answers while making money.

“I think people need to be aware of the risks of living in the area, in particular, the new housing estate at Cadham.”

Biomass plant next to new housing

Fife Council approved plans in 2019 for a major redevelopment to go ahead over the next 10 years. That will eventually include 850 homes, a care home and a retail and leisure zone.

RWE’s Markinch Combined Heat and Power Biomass Station is fuelled by 450,000 tonnes of biomass fuel per year.

The company says 90% of that is made up of recovered waste wood and 10% from forests.

Since 2019, RWE has been working in partnership with the Scottish Government and Fife Council to provide renewable heat to local homes and businesses in Glenrothes town centre.

A Sepa spokesperson said anyone concerned about dust or other pollution should get in touch.

People can report at www.sepa.org.uk/report or by calling the SEPA Pollution Hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”

She said: “Following a number of dust complaints from residents near the RWE Markinch Biomass Plant, Sepa took samples from the area which confirmed the material contained wood dust.

“Additional analysis is continuing to determine the source as part of our ongoing investigation.

“Sepa carried out two inspections at RWE Markinch in August, noting steps the company has taken to reduce potential offsite dust and comply with the requirements of its permit. Further action may be required to confirm compliance with permit conditions.”

A spokesperson for RWE refused to comment on the fact investigators had visited twice in August.

The company circulated its previous statement.

“Strict dust management measures are implemented on site at all times these include dust extraction systems, atomised water and fine mist sprays along with regular monitoring and cleaning of the site.”