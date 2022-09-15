Markinch residents want biomass air pollution answers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Markinch residents want biomass air pollution answers

By Peter John Meiklem
September 15 2022, 6.00am Updated: September 15 2022, 9.51am
Susan Glover
Susan Glover in her home in Markinch.

Markinch residents are still looking for answers after authorities confirmed a potentially harmful dust escape linked to the town’s biomass plant.

Regulator Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has now confirmed its staff visited the large plant outside Glenrothes twice in August.

Previously investigators were only understood to have visited the plant on one occasion.

A Sepa spokesperson said the regulator may have to take “further action” to ensure the German headquartered energy giant is complying with its Pollution Prevention and Control (PPC) permit restrictions.

That comes despite an acknowledgment from the regulator that the RWE team have “taken steps” to reduce further dust escapes.

Dust found on a window in Markinch, close to the plant.
Dust found on a window in Markinch, close to the plant.

Developers are building hundreds of homes close to the plant and on the site of the former Tullis Russell paper mill, which shut in 2015.

Sepa investigators found wood dust in samples taken from the town earlier this summer.

They responded after residents reported thick dust building up on their car windscreens and home windows.

Wood dust, in common with other tiny particles in the air we breathe, have been linked to a range of health complaints.

Left in the dark over Markinch biomass plant failings

Retired teacher Susan Glover is trying to find out exactly what happened at the RWE Biomass plant.

She wants to know what was in the dust, how it escaped and what has been done to rectify the problem.

Despite writing to Sepa and Fife Council, she still doesn’t feel she and other residents have the information they should have to make informed decisions about any health risk.

She said: “It is frustrating.

“I think these organisations and businesses make everything complicated to prevent ordinary people from pursuing satisfactory answers while making money.

“I think people need to be aware of the risks of living in the area, in particular, the new housing estate at Cadham.”

Biomass plant next to new housing

Fife Council approved plans in 2019 for a major redevelopment to go ahead over the next 10 years. That will eventually include 850 homes, a care home and a retail and leisure zone.

RWE’s Markinch Combined Heat and Power Biomass Station is fuelled by 450,000 tonnes of biomass fuel per year.

The company says 90% of that is made up of recovered waste wood and 10% from forests.

Since 2019, RWE has been working in partnership with the Scottish Government and Fife Council to provide renewable heat to local homes and businesses in Glenrothes town centre.

Entrance to the RWE Biomass Plant, Markinch, Glenrothes.

A Sepa spokesperson said anyone concerned about dust or other pollution should get in touch.

People can report at www.sepa.org.uk/report or by calling the SEPA Pollution Hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”

She said: “Following a number of dust complaints from residents near the RWE Markinch Biomass Plant, Sepa took samples from the area which confirmed the material contained wood dust.

“Additional analysis is continuing to determine the source as part of our ongoing investigation.

“Sepa carried out two inspections at RWE Markinch in August, noting steps the company has taken to reduce potential offsite dust and comply with the requirements of its permit. Further action may be required to confirm compliance with permit conditions.”

A spokesperson for RWE refused to comment on the fact investigators had visited twice in August.

The company circulated its previous statement.

“Strict dust management measures are implemented on site at all times these include dust extraction systems, atomised water and fine mist sprays along with regular monitoring and cleaning of the site.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Environment

Aberdour bridge
Two years on, Fife Coastal Path link at Aberdour is no closer to being…
2
photo shows two men in yellow waterproofs, knee deep in muddy floodwater in a Perth street.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: I want to buy a house in Tayside but climate change is…
1
Thousands of flowers were left in memory of The Queen at Balmoral after her death. Photo: Wullie Marr, September 9, 2022.
Here's what will happen to all the flowers and tributes at Balmoral
stoves
Fife firewood business warns supplies could run out 'by Christmas' as families turn to…
0
King Charles III with Leonardo DiCaprio
Charles III and the environment: What next now the campaigner is king?
0
James Hutton's portrait, by Henry Raeburn
James Hutton: Famous in Invergowrie - but why was this key figure of the…
0
Dr Jill Belch and Linda Martin CTLR costs rise opponents Jill Belch and Linda Martin.
Councils given climate change warning less than 24 hours after Perth and Kinross approves…
1
Councillor Alasdair Bailey
Last ditch bid to stop Cross Tay Link Road fails as councillors greenlight £32.5…
0
Gayle Ritchie joins the dig for the lost monastery of Deer. Picture: Paul Glendell.
Archaeology: Unearthing the lost monastery of Deer
0
deer with mother
Tayside forestry managers hit back in deer cull row
0

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0