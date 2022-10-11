Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business

By Amie Flett
October 11 2022, 11.17am Updated: October 11 2022, 11.50am
Burger Island owner Rain Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burger Island owner Rain Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

A Burntisland burger restaurant is looking to thank two young lads whose quirky order helped turn their business into an award-winning success.

Raina Miller, owner of Burger Island, has launched an appeal to find the young boys after their customised order helped transform her business from a seasonal burger van into a successful restaurant and takeaway.

Raina’s family has run the burger van in Burntisland for 30 years.

Cheesy order

She says one of the things to really kick-start the success was the invention of the “spice boy box”, affectionately named after the customers who invented it.

During the pandemic in July 2020, two young boys came to the van and ordered a spicy chicken wrap with chips and cheese, a side of mozzarella sticks and chipotle sauce, all in one box.

Raina posted a picture of the customised order to their Facebook page – which had around 100 followers at the time – and less than three hours later, they had customers queuing up to try the combination.

Spicy chicken wrap with chips & cheese, side of mozzarella sticks and chipotle dip £10😍🙌🍔🌴

Posted by Burger Island, Burntisland on Monday, 20 July 2020

 

Raina said: “It was basically a meal in a box – we had all those things separately on the menu but never had the idea to put it all together.

“Before I gave the two guys their order I took a quick picture of it for our social media because I thought it looked really nice.

“I posted it at around noon and by about 3pm we had people coming to the van and asking: ‘Can we have one of those boxes you just put on Facebook?’

Raina with her Burger Island staff Sarah Jane Cuthbert , Michaela McLachlan, Charlotte Ford. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

“People would come and look at the menu confused and then go on their phone to try find the picture and we’d ask ‘are you looking for the spice boy box?’ – which we had named after the two guys who ordered it.

“That inspired our big box meal and a change up of our menu – we were already doing things differently but that helped us get some social media attention.”

‘It’s a genuine success story’ says Burntisland Burger Island owner

Following the pandemic, Raina was in the dark about the future of the business.

But in April 2021 she opened her own burger restaurant which has gone on to win three awards.

Now Raina employs 13 members of staff – while still running the seasonal burger van – and is considering opening a second restaurant elsewhere in Scotland.

She said: “The pandemic changed everything. It was that sink or swim moment, are we going to struggle like other businesses or try and adapt?

“From that summer we just kind of took off and we never looked back.

Burger Island in Burntisland.

“We got nominated for the best takeaway in Scotland award and won it

“It was just a burger van – it was my mum and dad’s and I worked there since I was 13.

“It’s a genuine success story.”

Raina is hoping to find the two men who inspired it all to thank them.

She described the boys as in their early 20s and said if they can prove it was them, with a picture of the order or possibly a transaction from the date it was ordered, they could be in with the chance of some free food as a token of gratitude.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Nancy Dawson: An American who made her mark on Dundee and Fife
Peter Brown was found guilty of blocking the badger sett.
Badgers 'would have suffocated' after digger driver blocked sett entrance on Fife farmland
Marc McMahon.
Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing
Elaine McLaughlin, a former pupil of Fornethy House. Image: DC Thomson.
LISTEN: Abused as a Child on Holiday to Angus
Patrick Stanley was caught by paedophile hunters.
Fife man who sent X-rated images to decoy '13-year-old girl' has avoided jail
HMS Prince of Wales goes under the Forth Bridge in Fife
Stricken HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Rosyth dockyard
Medicinal herbs in a mortar and pestle with leaves and roots on a table
Fife medical herbalist shares top natural remedies to help 7 common sleep problems
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Fifer Brian Glendinning faces two years in a Qatar prison after being arrested over an unpaid loan Picture shows; Brian Glendinning with his family. Kincardine, Fife. Supplied by John Glendinning Date; 09/10/2022
Fife grandad could face two years in Qatar prison after being arrested in Iraq…
Jenny Gilruth revealed her own train travel frustrations.
Transport chief Jenny Gilruth frustrated over her own Fife rail commute
HMS Prince of Wales, pictured sailing from Rosyth Dockyard for the very first time. Image: Ministry of Defence.
All you need to know as stricken £3bn warship heads back to Fife for…

Most Read

1
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
2
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Speeding firefighter and paramedic punch
3
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
4
HMS Prince of Wales goes under the Forth Bridge in Fife
Stricken HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Rosyth dockyard
5
Aydya Group founder Yusuf Okhai. Image: Aydya Group
Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure
6
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
6
7
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
8
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport. Image: Forth Green Freeport
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid
9
HMS Prince of Wales, pictured sailing from Rosyth Dockyard for the very first time. Image: Ministry of Defence.
All you need to know as stricken £3bn warship heads back to Fife for…
10
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0032756 - Senior pupils donating to Dundee and Angus Foodbank -- Picture shows general view / gv / locator / exterior -- Grove Academy, Claypotts Road, Broughty Ferry - Thursday 16th December 2021 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Could teacher strikes cause school closures in Tayside and Fife in the winter term?

More from The Courier

Molly Cunningham Pitlochry 100th birthday
Age is just a number for Pitlochry resident Molly as she turns 100 in…
Photo shows two RNLI crewman from behind walking on the gangway to the Broughty Ferry RNLI station with the River Tay in the background.
COURIER OPINION: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry lifeboat downgrade could cost lives
dundee council tax john alexander
Dundonians could face council tax hike of at least 3% amid £45m budget black…
2
Forfar's flooded West High Street in September. Image: Alison Russo Brown
Extra Forfar drainage being put in to avert repeat of town centre flooding
Nancy Dawson: An American who made her mark on Dundee and Fife
Stan Garland with the damaged water pipe. Image: Paul Reid
Waste pouring into Lochee garden after thieves burst pipe stealing bike
Peter Brown was found guilty of blocking the badger sett.
Badgers 'would have suffocated' after digger driver blocked sett entrance on Fife farmland
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Gary Bowyer wants to see ruthless Dundee as he addresses Niall McGinn absence
Paul McMullan takes on his man against Arbroath
LEE WILKIE: Dundee should dominate after early goals but they are falling short
Marc McMahon.
Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing

Editor's Picks