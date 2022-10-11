Age is just a number for Pitlochry resident Molly as she turns 100 in style

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pitlochry care home resident Molly Cunningham celebrated her 100th birthday in style this week, with a custom cake and her favourite music.

Molly says the landmark birthday on Monday was one of her best ever as she celebrated alongside family and friends.

The popular Balhousie Care Group resident was surrounded by dedicated care home staff and family friends.

Molly is the care home’s second longest serving resident, and staff say they were determined to spoil her.

Treats for the special day included a custom-made cake baked locally, balloons, Champagne and cupcakes.

Speaking about the day, Molly said: “I had a thoroughly good time and can honestly say my 100th birthday party was one of my best yet.

“I want to thank all my wonderful friends who came along to make the day so special and to the Balhousie Pitlochry staff for making it happen.”

Care home manager Claire Mackay said: “Molly is so popular with our staff that some of our nightshift carers came in on the day to join the party.

“She loves a get-together and a blether, as is shown by the amount of friends who turned up to be with her.”

Lots to do at care home

Molly moved to the Perthshire care home in 2017 and says she enjoys the busy activities schedule and get-togethers.

Born in 1922, she previously lived in Rannoch where she built a house with her husband Alex after moving from Edinburgh.

The couple’s son Andy flew in from Canada for his mum’s birthday.

They also had a daughter, the late Alex.

The centenarian was stationed in Edinburgh and Lincolnshire where she served in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force during the Second World War.

After the war, she worked in Midlothian for the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.