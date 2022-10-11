Age is just a number for Pitlochry resident Molly as she turns 100 in style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Age is just a number for Pitlochry resident Molly as she turns 100 in style

By Alasdair Clark
October 11 2022, 11.32am Updated: October 11 2022, 11.55am
Molly Cunningham Pitlochry 100th birthday
Molly Cunningham marks her 100th birthday with a custom-baked cake. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency.

Pitlochry care home resident Molly Cunningham celebrated her 100th birthday in style this week, with a custom cake and her favourite music.

Molly says the landmark birthday on Monday was one of her best ever as she celebrated alongside family and friends.

The popular Balhousie Care Group resident was surrounded by dedicated care home staff and family friends.

Molly is the care home’s second longest serving resident, and staff say they were determined to spoil her.

Molly Cunningham, 100, and her son Andy. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency.

Treats for the special day included a custom-made cake baked locally, balloons, Champagne and cupcakes.

Speaking about the day, Molly said: “I had a thoroughly good time and can honestly say my 100th birthday party was one of my best yet.

“I want to thank all my wonderful friends who came along to make the day so special and to the Balhousie Pitlochry staff for making it happen.”

Care home manager Claire Mackay said: “Molly is so popular with our staff that some of our nightshift carers came in on the day to join the party.

Molly chats with friends during the party. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency.

“She loves a get-together and a blether, as is shown by the amount of friends who turned up to be with her.”

Lots to do at care home

Molly moved to the Perthshire care home in 2017 and says she enjoys the busy activities schedule and get-togethers.

Born in 1922, she previously lived in Rannoch where she built a house with her husband Alex after moving from Edinburgh.

The couple’s son Andy flew in from Canada for his mum’s birthday.

They also had a daughter, the late Alex.

The centenarian was stationed in Edinburgh and Lincolnshire where she served in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force during the Second World War.

After the war, she worked in Midlothian for the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.

