A92 blocked after two-vehicle crash

A section of the A92 between Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath is blocked in both directions due to a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on the A92 northbound at around 7.15pm on Tuesday and remain in attendance.

Traffic Scotland says both the northbound and eastbound carriageways are restricted, with road users in the area warned to take care.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services are in attendance following a two-vehicle crash on the A92 northbound near Lochgelly which was reported around 7.15pm on Tuesday.”

Reports on social media suggest at least one ambulance is on the scene, although the extent of any injuries sustained is unknown.