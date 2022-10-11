A92 blocked after two-vehicle crash By Poppy Watson October 11 2022, 8.30pm Updated: October 11 2022, 9.49pm The A92 is blocked in both directions. Image: Fife Jammer Locations [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A section of the A92 between Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath is blocked in both directions due to a two-vehicle crash. Emergency services rushed to the scene on the A92 northbound at around 7.15pm on Tuesday and remain in attendance. Traffic Scotland says both the northbound and eastbound carriageways are restricted, with road users in the area warned to take care. NEW❗ ⌚ 20:07#A92 Lochgelly The Eastbound carriageway is currently restricted due to a broken down vehicle Police are en-route#TakeCare@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/UMGTJhdo7p — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 11, 2022 A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services are in attendance following a two-vehicle crash on the A92 northbound near Lochgelly which was reported around 7.15pm on Tuesday.” Reports on social media suggest at least one ambulance is on the scene, although the extent of any injuries sustained is unknown. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Fife UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity - and sells out… Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return… Former world champion drummer runs new music class for tots at Kennoway Primary St Andrews University through to next round after win on BBC's University Challenge Princess Anne 'very impressed' by Fife fire charity during visit Burntisland burger joint's hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business Nancy Dawson: An American who made her mark on Dundee and Fife Badgers 'would have suffocated' after digger driver blocked sett entrance on Fife farmland Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing Most Read 1 Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance 2 Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return… 3 Princess Anne ‘very impressed’ by Fife fire charity during visit 4 Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing 5 Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week 3 6 Dundee householders asked to store water ahead of burst pipe repairs 7 Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business 8 Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers 9 Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map 10 Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid More from The Courier Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star… Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money King’s coronation on May 6 – with Camilla to be crowned alongside Charles James McPake having to 'rein in' Paul Allan with Dunfermline midfielder 'itching' to return Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible… UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity - and sells out… KEVIN PRINGLE: Could Britain's economic decline provide another boost to Scottish independence? Editor's Picks Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return to court Dundee householders asked to store water ahead of burst pipe repairs Dundonians could face council tax hike of at least 3% amid £45m budget black hole Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business Perth steakhouse closes for ‘foreseeable future’ due to staff shortages blamed on Covid and Brexit Busy Perth road shut for two weeks for major works JIM SPENCE: Dundee deserves a major indoor concert venue, and a major city attitude to match Council refuses restaurant plan for former HSBC bank in Perth after locals lodge petition Arbroath fundraisers vow to hold RNLI to 2014 promise of new £2.5m town lifeboat