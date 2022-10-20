Fifers urged to take in homeless people to help ease unprecedented housing crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Households across Fife are being urged to take in homeless people as a housing crisis reaches unprecedented levels.

The move is part of a package of urgent measures being looked at as Fife Council leaves no stone unturned in its bid to address the problem.

It comes just months after more Fifers than almost anywhere in Scotland opened their homes to Ukrainian refugees.

A few people have already offered rooms to help ease the Fife homelessness situation.

But the council is being urged to do more to publicise the option amid revelations it has been forced to turn away people in need as accommodation fills up.

SNP councillor David Barratt described the situation as dire.

But he added: “We’ve seen the success of the Homes for Ukraine Scheme.

“And I’d like to think communities would be as willing to accommodate the homeless if they have spare rooms available.”

Housing crisis is ‘a perfect storm’

Homelessness has risen by 3% across Scotland in the last year with a record number of families in temporary accommodation.

In Fife, some 900 families, including 400 children, are waiting up to nine months for a permanent home.

However, there is also a severe shortage of temporary options and a small number of people have not even been offered B&B or hotel accommodation.

Fife Council housing service manager Gavin Smith described the crisis as a perfect storm.

And he added: “I’ve never known the situation to be so acute.

“I can’t sweep under the carpet the fact we have had people approach us who are facing a situation where we do not have accommodation to offer.”

Mr Smith said his staff already supported people who had offered rooms in their own homes.

He continued: “We haven’t been inundated with offers but it’s something we will take forward.

“We are doing everything we can to support people at this time and we are considering lots of different ways to help.”

Why is there a shortage of housing?

There has been a steady increase in the number of families seeking accommodation across Scotland since the first Covid lockdown.

This is due to a slowdown in housebuilding during the pandemic, combined with more people being made homeless in the midst of the cost of living crisis.

In Fife, the crisis is compounded by a significant legal ruling in January which has reduced the amount of temporary housing available.

Fife Council has even held talks with neighbouring local authorities as it seeks alternatives.

Mr Barratt said sending people outwith Fife was not the way forward and that novel solutions were needed.

He said: It’s bad enough that temporary accommodation often results in people being separated from their communities, their place of work and their support networks, but to in any way suggest we might house people outside of Fife to me is quite shocking.

“I welcome the fact we’ll look at community provision options.

“I think the fact we haven’t been inundated with offers yet is simply people don’t know the option is there.”

What is Fife Council doing about the housing shortage?

Mr Smith confirmed the situation is very challenging but said a full range of options is now on the table.

These include:

Converting 100 scatter flats into permanent accommodation to cut the expense of moving

Providing starter packs for homeless people, including washing machines, fridges and beds

Paying the first month’s rent to cut the financial burden

Buying back more former council houses

Building more high quality council homes

The council’s housing spokesperson, Labour councillor Judy Hamilton, said: “We are monitoring the situation very closely and officers are working to put solutions in place on a daily basis and doing all we can to support people who urgently need our help.”