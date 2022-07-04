Call for urgent action to help 900 Fife families find permanent homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Call for urgent action to help 900 Fife families find permanent homes

By Claire Warrender
July 4 2022, 5.55am Updated: July 4 2022, 7.18am
More than 900 people live in Fife Council temporary accommodation
Fife Council is building new council houses but Councillor Judy Hamilton, pictured, has been urged to do more.

Fife Council has been urged to take urgent action to help more than 900 families out of temporary housing.

Some 400 children are among the 930 households waiting for a permanent home in the region.

And as the waiting list for houses sits at an all-time high, the SNP says the council should drastically increase the number of ex-council houses it buys.

Local authorities can buy back their old stock when they come on the market.

Councillor Lesley Backhouse says the council should buy back more homes. Picture: Steve Brown / DCT Media.

And Fife has been buying back 50 homes a year.

SNP housing spokesperson Lesley Backhouse claims this is not enough and the council must take advantage of Holyrood funding to buy more.

The Scottish Government provides a subsidy of £40,000 per house to bring homes back into public ownership.

However, Labour says the situation is nowhere near as simple as that and is about more than money.

A proposal to vastly increase the number of buy-backs will go before the cabinet committee in August.

SNP: ‘We have the means, just not the will’

Fife Council admitted in January that its housing services were under huge strain.

Figures showed couples with children spent an average of 36 weeks in temporary accommodation before they were housed.

And single parents spent 23 weeks on the housing list.

There are no reasons to delay, only reasons to act.”

Councillor Lesley Backhouse.

Ms Backhouse said: “The current limit on buying back just 50 houses a year is a significant impediment to getting Fifers into a lifelong home.

“We have the means to quadruple the number of buy-backs, just not the will.”

She added: “There are no reasons to delay, only reasons to act.

“Fife Council and our partners are building new houses but the crisis is such that we have to put in place policies to increase our available housing stock now.

“There isn’t going to be a cabinet meeting until August, which might only start the process the SNP have been demanding should start immediately.”

Labour: ‘Working hard to increase our stock’

The council’s housing spokesperson, Judy Hamilton, said she was well aware of the issue.

However, the Labour councillor said: “There might be money available but it’s a complicated process.

“We need to bring the houses up to Scottish Housing Quality standards and we can’t do 200 at once.

She added: “We’re acutely aware of what the problems are and we’re working very, very hard with officers to increase our stock.

“The issue will come to committee in short order.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
