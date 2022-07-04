Call for urgent action to help 900 Fife families find permanent homes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fife Council has been urged to take urgent action to help more than 900 families out of temporary housing.

Some 400 children are among the 930 households waiting for a permanent home in the region.

And as the waiting list for houses sits at an all-time high, the SNP says the council should drastically increase the number of ex-council houses it buys.

Local authorities can buy back their old stock when they come on the market.

And Fife has been buying back 50 homes a year.

SNP housing spokesperson Lesley Backhouse claims this is not enough and the council must take advantage of Holyrood funding to buy more.

The Scottish Government provides a subsidy of £40,000 per house to bring homes back into public ownership.

However, Labour says the situation is nowhere near as simple as that and is about more than money.

A proposal to vastly increase the number of buy-backs will go before the cabinet committee in August.

SNP: ‘We have the means, just not the will’

Fife Council admitted in January that its housing services were under huge strain.

Figures showed couples with children spent an average of 36 weeks in temporary accommodation before they were housed.

And single parents spent 23 weeks on the housing list.

There are no reasons to delay, only reasons to act.” Councillor Lesley Backhouse.

Ms Backhouse said: “The current limit on buying back just 50 houses a year is a significant impediment to getting Fifers into a lifelong home.

“We have the means to quadruple the number of buy-backs, just not the will.”

She added: “There are no reasons to delay, only reasons to act.

“Fife Council and our partners are building new houses but the crisis is such that we have to put in place policies to increase our available housing stock now.

“There isn’t going to be a cabinet meeting until August, which might only start the process the SNP have been demanding should start immediately.”

Labour: ‘Working hard to increase our stock’

The council’s housing spokesperson, Judy Hamilton, said she was well aware of the issue.

However, the Labour councillor said: “There might be money available but it’s a complicated process.

“We need to bring the houses up to Scottish Housing Quality standards and we can’t do 200 at once.

She added: “We’re acutely aware of what the problems are and we’re working very, very hard with officers to increase our stock.

“The issue will come to committee in short order.”