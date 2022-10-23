Police set up diversion after two-car crash closes Dunfermline road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dunfermline road has been closed by police after a crash involving two cars on Sunday evening.

Whitfield Road, close to Queen Margaret hospital in Halbeath, is blocked as multiple emergency services attend the scene.

An ambulance and a fire appliance are in attendance while police have set up a local diversion.

Bus operators have reported some services having to be re-routed due to the ongoing incident.

One eyewitness described the crash as “very nasty” adding that that a at least four police vehicles were quickly at the scene.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the alert at 6.11pm of a road traffic collision on Whitefield Road in Halbeath involving two vehicles.

“One appliance was despatched from nearby Dunfermline station and remains at the scene.

“We are unable to confirm if anyone has been injured as a result of the crash at this time.”

Due to an RTA, Whitefield road in Dunfermline has been closed. Service 83 will divert via Halbeath Road and Townhill Road and cannot serve QMHS or Robertson Road. This only effects services heading towards Dunfermline — Stagecoach East Scotland (@StagecoachEScot) October 23, 2022

Police have blocked Whitefield Road at the junction with Halbeath Road with motorists being diverted away from the immediate area.