Fife trains cancelled due to signalling fault

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Trains in Fife were cancelled due to a signalling fault which affected services between Cowdenbeath and Glenrothes on Monday morning.

The problems caused the railway line to be closed between Cowdenbeath and Glenrothes and trains cancelled.

The fault was resolved shortly after 9am but disruption lasted until about 11am.

The affected stations included Glenrothes, Cardenden and Lochgelly.

The problem first emerged in the early hours of Monday morning, sparking rush hour disruption.

NEW: Due to a signalling fault, our services are disrupted between Cowdenbeath and Glenrothes. Staff are working to rectify the fault at this time. pic.twitter.com/s81idMjLj5 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) December 5, 2022

Tickets were accepted on local bus routes at no extra cost.

ScotRail said disruption was to last until 11am as staff worked to identify and fix the fault.