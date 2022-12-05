Cupar’s Howe of Fife Rugby Club and Bell Baxter High School U16s set for national final at Murrayfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Teenagers from Howe of Fife Rugby Club and Bell Baxter High School in Cupar are hoping to make history this week when they compete in a national final at Murrayfield.

Following on from a successful season last year which saw the Howe of Fife Rugby Club Under 16s team (U15 as they were then) lift the Caledonian Cup, members are on the verge of success again by competing in the final of the Scottish Rugby Union Schools Shield.

The boys will be proudly representing Howe of Fife/Bell Baxter High School and playing against North Berwick at the BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Wednesday December 7.

Teamwork and resilience

Cupar-based Howe under-16s head coach Gavin Anderson said: “This achievement is testament to the teamwork, resilience, commitment, and passion every young person in our squad has.

“We fought hard and won a closely matched semi-final against Edinburgh Academy.

“We are now looking forward to building on this and sharing the experience of the final against North Berwick together.

“It is every one of our players dream to walk out at BT Murrayfield and as a coach, it has been extremely rewarding being able to support our squad to live out that dream at such a young age.”

How did they reach the final?

To reach the final, the Cupar-based boys beat Robert Gordons 36-7 in the quarter finals and beat Edinburgh Academy 35-29 in the semi-finals.

Gavin said the last time a Howe/Bell Baxter High School team won a national trophy was in 2007 with the likes of Pete Horne and Chris Fusaro in the squad who went on to forge professional and international careers.

The squad taking to the field on Wednesday were born in 2007, so Gavin hopes this is a good omen!

Fundraising for European tour

The Courier told previously how the Howe under-16s are also currently fundraising to take part in a short European tour in April 2023.

They are working hard to break down barriers and ensure every member of the squad has the opportunity to attend.

Confirming they are currently around £1000 short of their overall target, Gavin added: “As a team we strive to be inclusive, offering the same opportunities to every boy irrespective of differing home lives.

“We also believe in the importance of instilling a sense of pride and with this in mind we have been raising funds through giving back to our local community.

“We are getting close to our target, we welcome and appreciate all donations and support.”

Gavin said the boys’ fundraising community days were a great success working over two days at Falkland Estate, a full day at the West Sands in St Andrews working with the rangers to remove tree lupin, old fencing and litter and build some new steps through the dunes to the beach.

Their final event was working with Over Rankeilour walled garden removing brambles and scrub to make way for a new orchard.

How to get tickets and help with fundraising

Tickets for Wednesday December 7’s game at Murrayfield, kick-off 11am, are free and can be obtained through Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/3UlkvGJ

Anyone wishing to donate to the European tour fundraising efforts can go to

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/europeanrugbytour?utm_term=r9bVwAVQr