Dunfermline Winter Festival 2022: Christmas carols, drag queens, big band and jazz

Dunfermline Winter Festival is back for a second year.

And organisers are hoping for a bigger and better event in 2022.

It promises a range of entertainment, from drag queens to Christmas carols in the Abbey.

Several celebrations are organised, both in the lead up to Christmas and towards the end of December.

The festival is organised by former Edinburgh Fringe director Paul Gudgin, who lives in Dunfermline.

The inaugural event in 2021 was going well until Covid restrictions intervened.

However, Paul said the reaction to this year’s announcement had so far been pleasing.

And he added: “We see this as the reboot after a Covid-affected first year and we are delighted with the response.

“Several shows are already looking like they will sell out.

“It’s great to see people’s enthusiasm for the event remains intact.”

Dunfermline Winter Festival includes five-hour carol marathon

The Dunfermline Winter Festival 2022 kicks off on Saturday December 10 with two very different events.

One is a carol marathon in Dunfermline Abbey, followed by a secret cabaret with drag queens and burlesque.

The carol marathon is a free drop-in event with non-stop carols from 11am to 4pm.

And it involves a number of choirs, including the Alhambra Centenary Chorus, Kingdom Singers, school choirs and Dunfermline Abbey’s own choir.

Meanwhile, the Secret Cabaret in Bier Helle, on Bruce Street, is an extravagant mix of Scottish drag, burlesque, Twisted Circus and comedy.

And it features Skinny Minnie, Agatha Frisky and international showboy chanteur and previous Miss Burlesque Scotland winner, Tom Harlow.

Jazz and big band also on the menu

The festival continues next week when The Fire Station Creative hosts A Jazzy Christmas with swinging versions of seasonal tunes.

Performers include Ewan Hastie, who was recently crowned BBC Young Jazz Musician of the Year.

Then, December 17 and 18 see the return of one of last year’s most popular shows.

It’s The Most Wonderful Time includes a cast of singers and dancers.

And they join the Razz Big Band for Christmas favourites by the likes of Michael Buble, Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera and Ella Fitzgerald.

The final week sees Carols by Candlelight in the Fire Station Creative, described as an atmospheric evening of well-known carols from Edinburgh’s Robin Chapel Choir.