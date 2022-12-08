Fife council tenants warned voting for rent freeze could cause £6.8m of service cuts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Council tenants in Fife are being warned services face nearly £7 million of cuts if they vote to freeze their rent payments next year.

The local authority is launching a consultation to seek views from those living in council houses over how much they want to pay in 2023/24.

They will be given a choice between a rent freeze or a rise of 1%, 2% or 3%.

But Councillor Judy Hamilton, housing convener, says a vote for 0% will mean “difficult choices”.

‘There will have to be cuts to services’

She said: “All of these options are significantly below the inflation rate, although higher inflation will affect the cost of services that we provide.

“There are going to be some challenges and pressures to the housing service in continuing to deliver services in the same way.

“A rent freeze (0%) means there will have to be cuts to services.

“In order to continue to operate at current service levels, £6.826 million will have to be found to catch up with inflation.

“Based on the rent options proposed for 2023/24, there are going to be pressures on services, which will be greater with lower-percentage rent increases.

“A 0% increase or rent freeze will mean difficult choices and I would not like to have to make cuts.”

But she says even a rise of between 1% and 3% would still mean “some level of service reduction”.

Targeted support for tenants if rent goes up

If rents do go up, she says the council will look to provide targeted support where required.

Ms Hamilton added: “One of the things we are consulting on is tenant priorities. Rent support is one option.

“This is why we are asking tenants to tell us about their service priorities, as well as their preferred rent option.”

The survey is being carried out through the Down Your Street magazine, while tenants can also take part online until January 31.

The votes will inform the decisions made at the council’s budget meeting in February.

The new rent level will be applied from April 2023.

A similar consultation is taking place in Dundee.