Emergency crews rush to car and caravan crash near Lochgelly

Multiple emergency services were in attendance at a crash on the A92 near Lochgelly after a crash involving a car and caravan.

One lane on the A92 westbound just before the Lochgelly turn-off was restricted after the crash which happened at around 4.30pm on Sunday.

Fire crews from across the Kingdom were called to assist the Scottish Ambulance Service and police in the crash, including a heavy rescue unit.

There were no reported casualties.

Traffic Scotland tweeted to advise of a five to ten minute delay in the area following the collision.

❗ UPDATE ⌚ 17.02#A92 RTC Westbound just prior to B9149 Lochgelly turn-off. Police, fire and ambulance are on scene. Lane 1 is closed, delays of 5-10mins on approach.@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/jNon2PeSbh — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 11, 2022

The tweet said: “RTC Westbound just prior to B9149 Lochgelly turn-off.

“Police, fire and ambulance are on scene.

“Lane one is closed, delays of 5-10 mins on approach.”

All lanes have since been cleared.

A spokesperson for the SFRS said: “We were called at 4.48pm to a road traffic collision involving a car and a caravan.

“We had appliances in attendance from Lochgelly, Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline and our heavy rescue units from Sighthill.

“Our stop message came in at 5.13pm and crews left the scene at 5.28pm.

“There were no casualties reported.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed they were in attendance at the crash.