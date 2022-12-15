Father of missing Allan Bryant describes Christmas as ‘really difficult’ time of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Father of missing Allan Bryant describes Christmas as ‘really difficult’ time of the year

By Brendan Duggan
December 15 2022, 6.00am Updated: December 15 2022, 1.14pm
Allan Bryant and his missing son, Allan Jr.
Allan Bryant and his missing son, Allan Jr. Image: Supplied by Bryant Family

For the Bryant family, the Christmas season is “really difficult” as they struggle with a lack of answers around their son’s disappearance.

Allan Bryant Jr disappeared after leaving Styx nightclub in Glenrothes at 2:02am on November 3, 2013.

The 23-year-old was captured on CCTV exiting the nightclub and this remains his last known sighting.

Allan Bryant Snr said this time of the year “takes a toll” and that each year “gets harder all the time”.

Allan Bryant Jr
Allan Bryant Jr. Image: Supplied

A documentary investigation released by The Courier earlier this year, A Short Walk Home: The Disappearance of Allan Bryant Jnr, brought attention to key witness statements, claims of disturbances around the time of Allan’s disappearance and police failures in the early stages of the investigation.

What happened to Allan Jr still remains a mystery and his family has continued to struggle with what his father calls an “ambiguous loss”.

Allan Snr said: “It’s the worst kind of loss to actually deal with.”

Christmas for the Bryant Family

He added: “At Christmas, it’s such a difficult time for my family without Allan. It’s just not the same thing.

“I’ve been struggling with it all. I’ve been doing it for so long and we never thought we’d be still going over nine years later, still trying to find our son.”

The Christmas following Allan Jnr’s disappearance, the family set a place for him at the dinner table with a plate and a can of beer.

They had his presents wrapped and ready under the Christmas tree – designer clothes, t-shirts and jeans which Allan Jnr liked.

A place for Allan Bryant Jnr on the first Christmas after his disappearance. Image: Supplied by Allan Bryant Snr

They would later give these gifts away to one of his close friends when he didn’t returned home.

Now, nine years later, Allan Snr continues to search for any new information.

He works to keep his son’s Facebook page active and drives around in a car which has Allan Jnr’s face and information on it.

“Please if you know anything, please contact the police and help my family find closure,” he added.

Allan Bryant Jnr, nine-years-old, opening Christmas presents. Image: Supplied by Allan Bryant Snr

Police investigation continues

While Allan Snr continues a hunt for information, a police investigation into Allan Bryant Jnr’s disappearance remains open.

Allan Snr said: “We still get information which we pass on to the police and the major investigations team but they’re still slow to react on the information and slow to follow it up.

“It takes a toll on my family because we want to know. We want them to deal with things as quick as possible so we don’t have to suffer and worry about if there is any truth in it or not.”

Allan Bryant Jnr holding a replica of the World Cup. Supplied by Allan Bryant Snr

Detective Inspector Scott Roxburgh, who is leading the investigation, said: “Allan was a young man on a night out when he disappeared.

“There was nothing apparently out of the ordinary that night and we are still asking people to come forward with information.

“It is agonising for his family and friends not to know and we want to help them find some answers.

“I am asking people to think back to that night. Did you see Allan after he walked out of Styx?

“Over the years we have looked at every bit of information that has come in from the public, as well as carrying out our own inquiries. We will continue to do so. I urge anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with new information can call police on 101, email OperationToner@scotland.police.uk or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Watch our Allan Bryant documentary here

A Short Walk Home: Our documentary examines Allan Bryant’s disappearance from Glenrothes

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Fife

Allan Bryant and his missing son, Allan Jr. Image: Supplied by Bryant Family
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Allan Bryant and his missing son, Allan Jr. Image: Supplied by Bryant Family
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Allan Bryant and his missing son, Allan Jr. Image: Supplied by Bryant Family
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2
Kinghorn Loony Dook
Kinghorn Loony Dook: Best pictures as Fifers brave chilly Forth to see in 2023
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife's first baby of 2023
2
Fife parking ticket hotspot
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Fife revealed
Allan Bryant and his missing son, Allan Jr. Image: Supplied by Bryant Family
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief's prison 'dry-out' wish granted by sheriff
Allan Bryant and his missing son, Allan Jr. Image: Supplied by Bryant Family
'Some people do crosswords or Sudoku - I go looking up dead people!' says…

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Allan Bryant and his missing son, Allan Jr. Image: Supplied by Bryant Family
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
Allan Bryant and his missing son, Allan Jr. Image: Supplied by Bryant Family
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Allan Bryant and his missing son, Allan Jr. Image: Supplied by Bryant Family
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Allan Bryant and his missing son, Allan Jr. Image: Supplied by Bryant Family
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Allan Bryant and his missing son, Allan Jr. Image: Supplied by Bryant Family
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Allan Bryant and his missing son, Allan Jr. Image: Supplied by Bryant Family
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Allan Bryant and his missing son, Allan Jr. Image: Supplied by Bryant Family
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Allan Bryant and his missing son, Allan Jr. Image: Supplied by Bryant Family
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Allan Bryant and his missing son, Allan Jr. Image: Supplied by Bryant Family
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Allan Bryant and his missing son, Allan Jr. Image: Supplied by Bryant Family
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Allan Bryant and his missing son, Allan Jr. Image: Supplied by Bryant Family
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Allan Bryant and his missing son, Allan Jr. Image: Supplied by Bryant Family
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Allan Bryant and his missing son, Allan Jr. Image: Supplied by Bryant Family
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please

Editor's Picks

Most Commented