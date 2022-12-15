Father of missing Allan Bryant describes Christmas as ‘really difficult’ time of the year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For the Bryant family, the Christmas season is “really difficult” as they struggle with a lack of answers around their son’s disappearance.

Allan Bryant Jr disappeared after leaving Styx nightclub in Glenrothes at 2:02am on November 3, 2013.

The 23-year-old was captured on CCTV exiting the nightclub and this remains his last known sighting.

Allan Bryant Snr said this time of the year “takes a toll” and that each year “gets harder all the time”.

A documentary investigation released by The Courier earlier this year, A Short Walk Home: The Disappearance of Allan Bryant Jnr, brought attention to key witness statements, claims of disturbances around the time of Allan’s disappearance and police failures in the early stages of the investigation.

What happened to Allan Jr still remains a mystery and his family has continued to struggle with what his father calls an “ambiguous loss”.

Allan Snr said: “It’s the worst kind of loss to actually deal with.”

Christmas for the Bryant Family

He added: “At Christmas, it’s such a difficult time for my family without Allan. It’s just not the same thing.

“I’ve been struggling with it all. I’ve been doing it for so long and we never thought we’d be still going over nine years later, still trying to find our son.”

The Christmas following Allan Jnr’s disappearance, the family set a place for him at the dinner table with a plate and a can of beer.

They had his presents wrapped and ready under the Christmas tree – designer clothes, t-shirts and jeans which Allan Jnr liked.

They would later give these gifts away to one of his close friends when he didn’t returned home.

Now, nine years later, Allan Snr continues to search for any new information.

He works to keep his son’s Facebook page active and drives around in a car which has Allan Jnr’s face and information on it.

“Please if you know anything, please contact the police and help my family find closure,” he added.

Police investigation continues

While Allan Snr continues a hunt for information, a police investigation into Allan Bryant Jnr’s disappearance remains open.

Allan Snr said: “We still get information which we pass on to the police and the major investigations team but they’re still slow to react on the information and slow to follow it up.

“It takes a toll on my family because we want to know. We want them to deal with things as quick as possible so we don’t have to suffer and worry about if there is any truth in it or not.”

Detective Inspector Scott Roxburgh, who is leading the investigation, said: “Allan was a young man on a night out when he disappeared.

“There was nothing apparently out of the ordinary that night and we are still asking people to come forward with information.

“It is agonising for his family and friends not to know and we want to help them find some answers.

“I am asking people to think back to that night. Did you see Allan after he walked out of Styx?

“Over the years we have looked at every bit of information that has come in from the public, as well as carrying out our own inquiries. We will continue to do so. I urge anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with new information can call police on 101, email OperationToner@scotland.police.uk or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

