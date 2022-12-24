Christmas carols bring busy year to end at St James’s Episcopal Church in Cupar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Christmas carols bring busy year to end at St James’s Episcopal Church in Cupar

December 24 2022, 5.59am
Carol service at St James's Episcopal Church, Cupar. Image: St James's Episcopal Church
The congregation and choir of St James’s Episcopal Church in Cupar held a full service of nine lessons and carols.

Folk of all ages contributed, including readers of six, seven and 12, with a soprano soloist of 15 opening the service in the traditional way, with the carol Once in Royal David’s City.

The congregation and visitors sang 10 carols, with the choir adding two specials.

It had been a very busy autumn at St James’s, starting on October 1 with an all-day “Music Marathon” featuring contributions ranging from a four-year-old’s The Wheels on the Bus to international standard organ and violin pieces.

Farewell to rector

On October 16, the congregation said farewell to their retiring Rector, The Reverend Roy Anetts, with a special service to mark his time in post.

The congregation is now working to select a worthy successor.

It is a formal process which cannot begin until the incumbent has left.

St James’s also hosted the final concert of the 2022 St Andrews Voices Festival, featuring nationally-known opera soprano, Katie Coventry and her accompanist Paul McKenzie, playing a grand piano brought in for the occasion.

Cupar War Memorial where the Armistice ceremony took place

In the absence of a rector, the Bishop of St Andrews, Dunkeld & Dunblane, the Right Reverend Ian Paton, led the Armistice service in St James’s on Sunday November 13, having taken part, along with other clergy, at the town’s Armistice parade at the War Memorial, less than 100 yards away.

The St James’s committee, the Vestry, are ensuring the continuation of the twice-weekly services in Cupar, with additional services in the linked St Mary’s Church, Ladybank, throughout the vacancy.

Charitable support continues, for example to the Bethany Trust, including Christmas hampers, and Christmas gifts for the female prisoners in Peterhead Prison.

