Christmas carols bring busy year to end at St James’s Episcopal Church in Cupar

The congregation and choir of St James’s Episcopal Church in Cupar held a full service of nine lessons and carols.

Folk of all ages contributed, including readers of six, seven and 12, with a soprano soloist of 15 opening the service in the traditional way, with the carol Once in Royal David’s City.

The congregation and visitors sang 10 carols, with the choir adding two specials.

It had been a very busy autumn at St James’s, starting on October 1 with an all-day “Music Marathon” featuring contributions ranging from a four-year-old’s The Wheels on the Bus to international standard organ and violin pieces.

Farewell to rector

On October 16, the congregation said farewell to their retiring Rector, The Reverend Roy Anetts, with a special service to mark his time in post.

The congregation is now working to select a worthy successor.

It is a formal process which cannot begin until the incumbent has left.

St James’s also hosted the final concert of the 2022 St Andrews Voices Festival, featuring nationally-known opera soprano, Katie Coventry and her accompanist Paul McKenzie, playing a grand piano brought in for the occasion.

In the absence of a rector, the Bishop of St Andrews, Dunkeld & Dunblane, the Right Reverend Ian Paton, led the Armistice service in St James’s on Sunday November 13, having taken part, along with other clergy, at the town’s Armistice parade at the War Memorial, less than 100 yards away.

The St James’s committee, the Vestry, are ensuring the continuation of the twice-weekly services in Cupar, with additional services in the linked St Mary’s Church, Ladybank, throughout the vacancy.

Charitable support continues, for example to the Bethany Trust, including Christmas hampers, and Christmas gifts for the female prisoners in Peterhead Prison.