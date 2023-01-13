Power cut in Leslie leaves homes without electricity By Lindsey Hamilton January 13 2023, 9.51am Updated: January 13 2023, 9.59am Bank Place in Leslie is one of the streets affected. Image: Google Maps [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A sudden power cut is currently affecting several streets in the KY6 area of Leslie. Scottish Power report it has been necessary to carry out an emergency shut down due to a street lighting fault in the village. Homes affected include those in Bank Place and surrounding streets. It’s hoped that power will be back on by 1pm today. Emergency shut down A spokesperson for Scottish Power said: “There is a power cut affecting the KY6 postcode area of Glenrothes, affecting properties in Leslie and surrounding streets. “It was necessary for our engineers to carry out an emergency shutdown at 9.00AM due to a street lighting fault in Bank Place. “Our team will be carrying out repair work and this may affect the supply to your property. “We will work to get your power back on as quickly and as safely as possible, and we expect the power to be restored by 1pm. “We apologise for the inconvenience.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Fife Fife hammer thug jailed for attack on partner Hand-licker put Fife Asda workers at 'unacceptable risk' during Covid pandemic Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group's Dundee park sting 'Awesome' sisters share Cupar Young Citizen of the Year Award Rosyth mum says son is traumatised after being trapped in house fire Schools to close again next week as union confirms teacher strikes in Angus, Fife… Fife priest cleared of sexually assaulting teenager after 'too many Vodka Martinis' at James… Work begins on units at new £3m Levenmouth Business Park Fife Council to scrap £30 fee for bulky uplifts Nicola Sturgeon denies political interference stopped Fife hospital declaring major incident Most Read 1 Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new… 2 Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting 3 Does Broughty Ferry road closure chaos show why Brook Street should be pedestrianised? 4 Serial Dundee offender told he could drive again despite SIX lifetime bans 5 Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland 6 Martin Compston reveals why The View frontman Kyle Falconer missed his wedding 7 Description released of three women suspected of stealing thousands from woman, 83, in Perth 8 Sonny and Robert Mone were Dundee murderers who left ‘trail of slaughter in their… 9 Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels 10 Worried daughter slams Pitlochry care home as improvement deadline looms More from The Courier Workers at Fife Diageo plant to strike over pay dispute 'Depraved' Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for 'dream'… John Mahon is released by St Johnstone, with return to Ireland expected to follow Stage set for Tayside Symphony Orchestra return to Forfar's Reid Hall after three-year Covid… Exams timetable 2023: Find dates for each National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher subject School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly Perthshire pensioner's health fears over Covid vaccine allergy Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on… National musical treasure Dougie MacLean set for Crieff show Editor's Picks Fife hammer thug jailed for attack on partner Liam Fox contracts hint as gauntlet is laid down to Dundee United stars Thousands of jobs promised for Fife as Forth Ports confirmed as low-tax ‘freeport’ Serial Dundee offender told he could drive again despite SIX lifetime bans Worried daughter slams Pitlochry care home as improvement deadline looms Gary Bowyer expects Partick Thistle entertainment as Dundee boss gives update on Paul McGowan and ‘slow going’ transfers Dundee artist’s exclusive Robert Burns artwork to be launched at Burns Night event in Edinburgh Hand-licker put Fife Asda workers at ‘unacceptable risk’ during Covid pandemic Does Broughty Ferry road closure chaos show why Brook Street should be pedestrianised?