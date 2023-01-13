Power cut in Leslie leaves homes without electricity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Power cut in Leslie leaves homes without electricity

By Lindsey Hamilton
January 13 2023, 9.51am Updated: January 13 2023, 9.59am
Bank Place, Leslie
Bank Place in Leslie is one of the streets affected. Image: Google Maps

A sudden power cut is currently affecting several streets in the KY6 area of Leslie.

Scottish Power report it has been necessary to carry out an emergency shut down due to a street lighting fault in the village.

Homes affected include those in Bank Place and surrounding streets.

It’s hoped that power will be back on by 1pm today.

Emergency shut down

A spokesperson for Scottish Power said: “There is a power cut affecting the KY6 postcode area of Glenrothes, affecting properties in Leslie and surrounding streets.

“It was necessary for our engineers to carry out an emergency shutdown at 9.00AM due to a street lighting fault in Bank Place.

“Our team will be carrying out repair work and this may affect the supply to your property.

“We will work to get your power back on as quickly and as safely as possible, and we expect the power to be restored by 1pm.

“We apologise for the inconvenience.”

