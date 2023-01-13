Power cut in Leslie leaves homes without electricity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A sudden power cut is currently affecting several streets in the KY6 area of Leslie.

Scottish Power report it has been necessary to carry out an emergency shut down due to a street lighting fault in the village.

Homes affected include those in Bank Place and surrounding streets.

It’s hoped that power will be back on by 1pm today.

Emergency shut down

A spokesperson for Scottish Power said: “There is a power cut affecting the KY6 postcode area of Glenrothes, affecting properties in Leslie and surrounding streets.

“It was necessary for our engineers to carry out an emergency shutdown at 9.00AM due to a street lighting fault in Bank Place.

“Our team will be carrying out repair work and this may affect the supply to your property.

“We will work to get your power back on as quickly and as safely as possible, and we expect the power to be restored by 1pm.

“We apologise for the inconvenience.”