Home News Fife

Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing

By Neil Henderson
January 19 2023, 5.30am Updated: January 19 2023, 10.56am
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
The poetry slabs have been removed from Glenwood precinct. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A public artist behind a series of iconic works on display in Glenrothes has hit out at Fife Council after the mysterious disappearance of one of his creations.

Three poetry slabs created by renowned former town artist David Harding, installed in Glenwood precinct in the early 1970s, have been dug up.

The slabs have been removed from an area now fenced off and awaiting demolition.

Image shows poetry slabs similar to the ones now missing in Glenrothes.
Poetry slabs similar to that pictured have been removed. Image: OnFife Archive – Fife Council

Despite there being security at the site, Fife Council – which is responsible for the protection of more than 160 public artworks in Glenrothes – admits it has no idea when the slabs were removed or their current whereabouts.

David, 86, who worked in the town between 1968 and 1978, says the loss of the slabs “beggars belief”.

He told The Courier: “It’s more than disappointing – it’s shocking that the council has allowed this to happen.

‘It really beggars belief’

“That the poetry stones have been taken yet the council doesn’t know where they now are really beggars belief.

“I’ve always felt the council has had a very cavalier attitude regarding the town art and a distinct lack of understanding towards it.

“The council has shown its ineptitude towards the art in the past.”

David Harding, former Glenrothes town artist
David Harding, former Glenrothes town artist. Image: DC Thomson

The town’s collection of sculptures and artwork, created by Harding and contemporaries including Malcolm Robertson and Stanley Bonnar, is thought to be the largest of it kind in the UK.

It featured in a BBC documentary on public art, presented by Scottish actor Mark Bonnar, last year.

Andrew Demetrius, from St Andrews University – who worked as an advisor on the BBC documentary – has expressed his disappointment at the slabs going missing.

David in his workshop during the 1970s.
David in his workshop during the 1970s. Image: OnFife Archive – Fife Council

He said: “Losses such as this diminish Glenrothes’s public art collection, highly prized by the townsfolk and which should be recognised as of national significance.”

Tricia Marwick, former Glenrothes MSP, says she is “saddened and appalled” by the news.

She added: “A full investigation needs to be carried out as council officers cannot just shrug their shoulders.

Fife Council ‘not fit to be custodians of town art’

“I’ve always argued that Fife Council is not fit to be the custodians of our town art.

“Whether that was moving the most iconic artworks from their place to roundabouts or painting them garish colours, this episode is surely more proof of that.”

The Glenwood area, which is set for redevelopment.
The Glenwood area is set for redevelopment. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Andy MacLellan, community projects team manager at Fife council, has appealed for the slabs to be returned.

He said: “These paving stones were taken from the area within the Heras fencing which is around the perimeter of the site.

“It’s really disappointing that they are missing and we hope someone will come forward to confirm they are in safe hands for relaying as part of the masterplan for the area.”

