Two Fife swimming pools forced to close over ‘contamination’ issue

Two Fife swimming pools were forced to close following a “contamination” issue.

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust announced pools in Dunfermline and Leven closed on Tuesday.

Carnegie Leisure Centre and Levenmouth Swimming Pool & Sports Centre were both impacted.

The exact nature of the contamination problem which forced the closure of the swimming facilities is unknown.

Carnegie Leisure Centre, Pilmuir Street, Dunfermline, reported they were making alternative arrangements for Wednesday.

A post on social media said: “Due to the contamination of the main pool, the training pool will be available for public swimming between 7.30am and 12pm.

“Please note, it may be busy during these times due to shared access and the school strike.

“Swimming lessons are on as normal.”

Levenmouth Swimming Pool & Sports Centre advised the pool is expected to reopen as normal on Wednesday following the disruption.