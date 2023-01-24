Two fire crews called to Dunfermline property blaze

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two fire crews were called to a blaze at a Dunfermline property on Tuesday night.

The fire crews were called to a property on Willowbank Brae, near Bellyeoman Primary School, just before 8.30pm on Tuesday.

The crews were despatched from the Dunfermline and Lochgelly stations.

They were still in attendance shorty before 10pm.

A video posted to social media shortly after 9pm on Tuesday appears to show smoke coming from the front of the entrance of the property.

It is unknown at this stage if there are any injuries.

Two fire crews on the scene

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were still at scene on Willowbank Brae just before 10pm.

The spokesperson said: “We have two appliances in attendance on Willowbank Brae in Dunfermline.

“There is a crew from Dunfermline and a crew from Lochgelly.

“We got the call at 8.29pm.”