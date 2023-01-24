Two fire crews called to Dunfermline property blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two fire crews called to Dunfermline property blaze

By Laura Devlin
January 24 2023, 10.01pm Updated: January 24 2023, 11.18pm
Firefighters were seen battling to control the flames, which were "well established" through the car when they arrived at the scene, south of Fyvie.
The fire crews were called to property on Willowbank Brae on Tuesday night.

Two fire crews were called to a blaze at a Dunfermline property on Tuesday night.

The fire crews were called to a property on Willowbank Brae, near Bellyeoman Primary School, just before 8.30pm on Tuesday.

The crews were despatched from the Dunfermline and Lochgelly stations.

They were still in attendance shorty before 10pm.

A video posted to social media shortly after 9pm on Tuesday appears to show smoke coming from the front of the entrance of the property.

It is unknown at this stage if there are any injuries.

Two fire crews on the scene

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were still at scene on Willowbank Brae just before 10pm.

The spokesperson said: “We have two appliances in attendance on Willowbank Brae in Dunfermline.

“There is a crew from Dunfermline and a crew from Lochgelly.

“We got the call at 8.29pm.”

