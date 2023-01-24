Two fire crews called to Dunfermline property blaze By Laura Devlin January 24 2023, 10.01pm Updated: January 24 2023, 11.18pm The fire crews were called to property on Willowbank Brae on Tuesday night. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two fire crews were called to a blaze at a Dunfermline property on Tuesday night. The fire crews were called to a property on Willowbank Brae, near Bellyeoman Primary School, just before 8.30pm on Tuesday. The crews were despatched from the Dunfermline and Lochgelly stations. They were still in attendance shorty before 10pm. A video posted to social media shortly after 9pm on Tuesday appears to show smoke coming from the front of the entrance of the property. It is unknown at this stage if there are any injuries. Two fire crews on the scene A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were still at scene on Willowbank Brae just before 10pm. The spokesperson said: “We have two appliances in attendance on Willowbank Brae in Dunfermline. “There is a crew from Dunfermline and a crew from Lochgelly. “We got the call at 8.29pm.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Fife Police called to Cowdenbeath home after sudden death of woman, 54 Councillors call for report on violence in Fife schools CHERYL PEEBLES: I'm stunned by accounts of bullying I've heard from parents after Waid… Bestselling Scottish writer Peter May on the climate crisis and why it inspired his… Angus butcher triumphs again at The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2023 - plus… Fife firefighter Barry Martin in critical condition after Edinburgh Jenners blaze Shock and awe in the Scottish Cup - giant-killing acts loom large in competition's… Bankrupt businessman fined for fraudulent Fife shop sale Cupar street named fourth dirtiest in Scotland for air pollution Residents fear Halbeath flooding work is only a temporary fix Most Read 1 Boy missing from Dundee nursery found ‘running towards road’ by dog walker 2 Dundee killer repeatedly battered partner before ‘savage and murderous’ bonfire night attack 3 Maiden voyage of luxury Dundee cruise proving ‘incredibly popular’ 4 Police called to Cowdenbeath home after sudden death of woman, 54 5 Angus butcher triumphs again at The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2023 – plus… 6 Step back on to the dancefloor of Dundee’s Mardi Gras with head DJ Pat… 7 Watch as brazen masked yobs show off to camera before smashing up Dundee community… 8 Ex-Dundee midfielder Patrizio Billio dies aged 48 9 Fife firefighter Barry Martin in critical condition after Edinburgh Jenners blaze 10 North Sea rig arrives in Dundee after worker fell overboard More from The Courier Courier NHS project reveals impact of health crisis on Tayside and Fife services Dunfermline boss James McPake speaks of Pars pride despite Dundee defeat as he hails… Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues more injury woes after Dunfermline win as he addresses… Ian Murray says striker could have had 'four or five goals' after Raith Rovers… 4 talking points as Dundee set up Raith Rovers semi-final clash after late flurry… 4 Linlithgow Rose v Raith Rovers talking points as Jamie Gullan's goals set up… Police called to Perth primary school after unknown man enters playground and starts speaking… Car stolen from Monifieth after thieves snatch keys from house Perth Chinese New Year event organisers apologise after firecrackers leave dogs 'shaking with terror' Brechin complete deal to sign French defender Aubrel Koutsimouka Editor's Picks See inside 300-year-old Perth mill before £2.7m transformation Tuesday court round-up — Sextortion and taxi terror CHERYL PEEBLES: I’m stunned by accounts of bullying I’ve heard from parents after Waid Academy attack Ricky Little declares ‘there’s no place I’d rather be’ as testimonial-bound Arbroath ace pens new deal Councillors call for report on violence in Fife schools Boy missing from Dundee nursery found ‘running towards road’ by dog walker Andy Kirk on the ‘selfless’ role played by former Dundee United boss Craig Levein in Brechin City’s SPFL charge Angus parking charges: Will the council budget see covers lifted off the meters in May? ‘Do not put off your smear test’: Cervical cancer led to Perth woman Katy’s hysterectomy at 35 Watch as brazen masked yobs show off to camera before smashing up Dundee community hub Most Commented 1 Mum home schooling her daughter after 'severe beatings and constant bullying' at Glenrothes High School 2 Dundee SNP councillor slammed after comparing gender reform battle to 'Auschwitz' 3 Perthshire ghillie slams littering drivers as 'bad people' 4 Is ScotRail really scrapping peak rail fares across Tayside and Fife? 5 JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee councillor Lynne Short’s ludicrous Holocaust analogy does damage to trans cause 6 Carnoustie man scoops £10,000 jackpot on ITV's Tipping Point 7 Brian Cox tells Courier subscribers of his ‘proudest moment’ filming Succession in Dundee 8 Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks 9 Could St Andrews become Fife's biggest 20mph zone? 10 Heartbroken Fife widow says husband with dementia 'went through hell' in local hospital