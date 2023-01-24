Ian Murray says striker could have had ‘four or five goals’ after Raith Rovers progress in Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Murray says striker could have had ‘four or five goals’ after Raith Rovers progress in Scottish Cup

By Craig Cairns
January 24 2023, 10.22pm
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

Ian Murray was delighted with the second-half performance of his team, especially striker Jamie Gullan, after a 2-0 win at Linlithgow Rose in the Scottish Cup.

Gullan scored twice and could have had a few more as Rovers set up a fifth-round tie versus Motherwell at Stark’s Park.

The away side took a while to settle before taking control of the game.

They came up short in front of goal in the first half before overwhelming the East of Scotland Premier Division side after the break.

Aside from his goals Gullan hit the post and had another harshly chopped off.

“Jamie could have had four or five goals,” said the Rovers manager.

Jamie Gullan’s goals put Rovers in the fifth round. Image: SNS.

“He’s getting his confidence back. He’s hit the post with one, the goalie’s made a great save for another and he’s had that one chalked off – and he’s got two.

“If you’re getting that from your striker at any level you’ve got to be happy.”

Puzzling

Gullan thought he had Rovers ahead just after the break after he intercepted a headed backpass.

The assistant flagged for offside before referee Graham Grainger consulted with him and gave the goal.

He went back to his linesman once again before disallowing the goal.

“I don’t want to be too critical of referees and linesman, especially when they don’t have the luxury of VAR,” said Murray.

“It’s puzzling, we’re all puzzled – I think the referee and linesmen were puzzled.

The players surround the officials for Gullan’s disallowed goal. Image: SNS.

“It was chopped off due to the fact the player stretched to head the ball. I’ve stretched pretty much every time I’ve headed the ball.”

“It’s just a grey area, it’s really difficult. I think maybe two or three years ago Jamie would have been offside, but he was nowhere near affecting the game.

“It was a basic defensive error. Thankfully it didn’t cost us.”

Job done

Murray said the main thing was that his side were in the next round – where they will take on Motherwell at Stark’s Park – especially after watching Darvel dump out Aberdeen the night before.

“It was very much job done,” he said.

“It was a really hard game and we’ve seen it a million times in the Scottish Cup – you come to a tight ground, with a good atmosphere against a team with nothing to lose.

Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

“We had to stand up to it – and we did. Apart from the first five, six, seven minutes we dominated the game.

“We lacked quality in the first half but in the second half we were excellent.”

Linlithgow Rose manager Gordon Herd said Gullan was “a handful”.

“We’re disappointed we didn’t show how much of a good footballing side we are,” he added, “but Raith’s quality shone through in the second half.”

