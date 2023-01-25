Drivers delayed after five cars involved in two crashes on M90 sliproad

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers faced delays on Wednesday morning after five cars were involved in two crashes on a sliproad onto the M90 near Halbeath.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the southbound exit ramp.

The road was closed and a diversion put in place via Crossgates, but the route has since reopened.

Traffic Scotland said drivers faced delays of about 20 minutes.

Google traffic data showed queues on the A92 westbound as far back as Cowdenbeath.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.10am on Wednesday police were called to the A92 at the Cowdenbeath interchange, following a report of two road crashes involving five vehicles in total.

“The road was cleared around 8.45am.”