Home News Fife

New dates set for roadworks with 20-mile diversion near Kincardine after fresh delay

By Amie Flett
February 2 2023, 5.42pm
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View
Roadworks on the A977 have been delayed a third time. Image: Google Street View

New dates have been set for roadworks near Kincardine that will send drivers on a 20-mile diversion.

The A977 north of Kincardine is set to close in both directions for three nights later this month.

The works had been due to start next Thursday (February 9) but have now been pushed back to the following day.

There will also be three overnight closures instead of two – on Friday February 10, Sunday February 12 and Monday February 13.

‘Adverse weather and issues with utilities’

Bear Scotland says the latest delay is down to “adverse weather, issues with utilities and poor ground conditions”.

The roadworks were originally planned for late last year but have been postponed several times.

The road will be closed between Kilbagie Roundabout and Gartarry Roundabout from 7.30pm until 6.30am each night.

A diversion route will be signposted via the A876, M876, M9, A91 and A907 past Stirling and Alloa, adding an estimated 20 miles and 30 minutes to journeys.

The diversion route. Image: DC Thomson.

The work forms part of a road-widening project which is due to be finished by the end of this month.

Tommy Deans, Bear Scotland’s south-east network manager, said: “When complete, this road widening scheme will reduce queuing and congestion around Kilbagie and Gartarry Roundabouts during peak times.

“We have been able to carry out most of the works using lane closures and temporary traffic lights, however we do need to close the road completely on the nights of February 10, 12 and 13 in order to keep our workforce and the travelling public safe.

“We’re grateful to road users and local communities for their patience and understanding.”

