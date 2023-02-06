Man, 39, charged after car lands on roof in Fife crash By Poppy Watson February 6 2023, 10.19am Updated: February 6 2023, 11.27am The B9037 near Blairhall. Image: Google Maps [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been charged after a car landed on its roof in a Fife crash. The one-vehicle crash happened on the B9037 near Blairhall at around 10.50pm on Sunday. The road was blocked in both directions while emergency services responded to the incident. It is not known if the driver was injured. Car on its roof on shires mill road from blairhall to vf bypass roads blocked off with police and bypass blocked off Posted by Fife jammer locations on Sunday, 5 February 2023 A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.50pm on Sunday, we received a report of a crash involving one vehicle on the B9037. “A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Fife Fife funeral director submits plans for the East Neuk's first eco-cemetery Golf stars join backlash over Swilcan Bridge paving Culross: Journeying back in time to the 'Outlander' village renowned as one of Scotland's… Fife Council probes Swilcan Bridge 'patio' planning permission Rapist faces lengthy spell in prison for near-quarter-century of abusing women and children in… Garage manager warns 'death waiting to happen' on pothole-ridden road to Tayport Fife fiend who blamed identical brother for vile images is jailed Emergency services attend car on fire near Dunfermline St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added 7 'Babbling' drug-driver caused pile-up outside Kirkcaldy hospital Most Read 1 Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll 2 The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how… 2 3 St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added 7 4 Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million 5 Billy Thomson tributes paid after Dundee United Hall of Fame goalkeeper dies aged 64 6 Tayside and Fife jobs lost as M&Co to close all stores 7 Controversial retail boss Mike Ashley in talks to buy Dundee Overgate 8 Fife fiend who blamed identical brother for vile images is jailed 9 ‘Babbling’ drug-driver caused pile-up outside Kirkcaldy hospital More from The Courier LEE WILKIE: Billy Thomson was a big name but was never 'big time' -… Nicola Sturgeon expects Dundee to set out 'balanced' budget despite 'perfect storm' warning Dundee Carseview nurse who sent 'sexually-motivated' texts to former patient hits out Jury directed to find Andrew Innes guilty of Troon Avenue double murder Predatory 'monster' in Valentine's Day sex attack on Dundee schoolgirl Wee Red Town's story told in Felicity's Kirrie phone kiosk art gallery exhibition Two Perth Grammar pupils assaulted in woods near school Former Dundee chief Harry MacLean set to face down Dundee Stars sharpshooters in charity… John MacGillivray obituary: Instructor who taught half of Dundee to drive dies Q&A: Getting to know Steve Byrne, the new Arbroath-born director of Traditional Arts and… Editor's Picks Former Dundee chief Harry MacLean set to face down Dundee Stars sharpshooters in charity challenge John MacGillivray obituary: Instructor who taught half of Dundee to drive dies TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Reaction to Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ borders on hysterical Rapist faces lengthy spell in prison for near-quarter-century of abusing women and children in Fife Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for Dundee Steven Fletcher ‘didn’t leave the house’ after Kilmarnock flop — but reckons Dundee United showed survival credentials against Hearts The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how your school scored Predatory ‘monster’ in Valentine’s Day sex attack on Dundee schoolgirl Wee Red Town’s story told in Felicity’s Kirrie phone kiosk art gallery exhibition Garage manager warns ‘death waiting to happen’ on pothole-ridden road to Tayport Most Commented 1 Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about cycle lane plans 2 Perth teacher loses £20,000 claim after quitting job over racist abuse by pupils 3 Animal lovers celebrate as Fife Foxhounds disbands for 'financial reasons' 4 £200k commission offered for 'placemaking' sculptures on Broughty Ferry to Monifieth cycle lane 5 St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added 6 Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry 7 REBECCA BAIRD: 'No one wants to work' - and no one should have to 8 Dundee businessman's fury after Facebook account hacked 9 Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance 10 Fife MP launches Westminster bid for independence referendum powers