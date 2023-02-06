Man, 39, charged after car lands on roof in Fife crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged after a car landed on its roof in a Fife crash.

The one-vehicle crash happened on the B9037 near Blairhall at around 10.50pm on Sunday.

The road was blocked in both directions while emergency services responded to the incident.

It is not known if the driver was injured.

Car on its roof on shires mill road from blairhall to vf bypass roads blocked off with police and bypass blocked off Posted by Fife jammer locations on Sunday, 5 February 2023

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.50pm on Sunday, we received a report of a crash involving one vehicle on the B9037.

“A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences.”