Cellardyke author and sheep farmer’s debut crime novel investigates murder and ‘skulduggery’ at a distillery

East Neuk of Fife-based author Andy Frazier started life as a farmer before evolving through careers as a professional cattle hairdresser, computer programmer and business analyst.

But when the Worcestershire-raised man of many talents moved to rural France in 2006 – later buying property and splitting his time with Cellardyke – that’s when he turned his hand to becoming an author.

‘More to life, more to be written’

“When I got into computers I got into writing boring software manuals and technical documents which I didn’t like,” he says.

“Then one day I said ‘you know what there’s more to life, more to be written’.”

Andy wrote his first book in 2009, based on his experiences in the pedigree livestock world.

He wrote more books about cattle and sheep based on his own experiences, which, he insists, were “quite amusing”.

He’s also written some children’s stories.

In the years since he’s written a total of 45 books.

But his latest publication The Master’s Spirit is a first being his debut crime novel, which incorporates another interest he has in whisky and whisky distilleries.

What’s the book about?

When the body of a master distiller is found in the mash-tun at Glenlachan distillery, local copper Scott Donald find himself among a web of lies from the local community in Kilchrenan on Scotland’s wild coast.

The Master’s Spirit unveils a tale of deceit, murder and fraud within the world’s whisky industry.

But how deep does the corruption really go..?

“It’s my first crime novel,” he says.

“I’m a big fan of crime novels and I thought I’d turn my hand to it.

“I have a passion for whisky and whisky distilleries.

“This is a murder mystery set in a distillery.

“Doug Clement of Cellardyke, who was involved in the setting up of Kingsbarns Distillery, helped me with some technical issues relating to the whisky industry.”

Write about ‘what you know’

When Andy has been to writing seminars, the advice has always been to “write about something you know”.

It’s not a surprise then that the book includes whisky and France.

The plot involves a French man buying an old distillery on the west coast of Scotland and modernising it.

A distiller gets found murdered on the first page in the mash-tun of the distillery.

A “little bit of skulduggery” is uncovered from there.

Andy would never put himself in the same field as Fife-born crime author Ian Rankin, or Peter May, whose work he also loves.

He has, however, read his share of Scottish crime writers and has been “influenced from a few places”.

One thing he thinks he has got right in his book is the “intertwining of stories”.

Andy was living in Gullane, East Lothian, when he and his wife first visited Cellardyke during a Valentine’s Day stay.

They “stopped and bought a house on the way home as you do”, and renovated it.

They’ve since bought several hours and now rent them out.

With writing being quite an “insular” thing, he manages to do this whether in France or the East Neuk. He actually finished this book in Spain.

He’s also applied some of his experiences of an “insular” Scottish village to his writings.

He also retains an interest in farming.

Not only does he run a weekly podcast on cattle and sheep, and does commentary for the Royal Highland Show YouTube channel, he runs flocks of sheep in France and the UK.

In his first year, his Cellardyke flock of ryeland sheep were crowned champions at both the Royal Highland Show and the Great Yorkshire Show.

Where to get the book

*The Master’s Spirit by Andy Frazier is available from local bookstores and online outlets.