Concern grows for missing Glenrothes woman

By Lindsey Hamilton
February 17 2023, 2.04pm Updated: February 17 2023, 2.57pm
Leanna Rutherford was last seen on Thursday. Image: Police Scotland
Leanna Rutherford was last seen on Thursday. Image: Police Scotland

Concern is growing for a Fife woman last seen on Thursday morning.

Police are appealing for information to help trace Leanne Rutherford who has been reported missing from Glenrothes.

Leanne was last seen in the Cadham area around 10am on Thursday.

The 47-year-old is described as 5ft 8ins, with curly red/auburn hair.

It is believed she was wearing a light blue top with “NYC” on the front when she was last seen.

Leanne drives a silver Kia Sportage with the registration EX13 OWC.

Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for welfare of missing Glenrothes woman

Sergeant Davie Leslie said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Leanne’s welfare as she has not been seen since yesterday morning.

“This is out of character and I would appeal to anyone who recognises her or who may have seen someone matching her description in the Fife area since Thursday morning to please come forward.

“I would also appeal to Leanne herself. If you see this appeal, make contact with us.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 3745 of February 16.”

