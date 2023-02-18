Man, 44, charged following early morning crash in Leuchars

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged after a crash in Leuchars in the early hours of Saturday.

The incident took place in Main Street just after midnight.

A 44-year-old man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Report will be submitted to Procurator Fiscal

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.15am on Saturday police were called to a report of a road crash on Main Street, Leuchars.

“A 44-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”