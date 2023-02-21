Egg-citing news: Louis the Peacock to become a father months after Dunfermline aviary attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Egg-citing news: Louis the Peacock to become a father months after Dunfermline aviary attack

By Claire Warrender
February 21 2023, 5.57am Updated: February 21 2023, 6.15am
Louis the peacock in Dunfermline
Louis is cock of the north. Image: Supplied by Peacocks in Pittencrieff Park.

Louis the Peacock, who survived a devastating attack on his Dunfermline aviary last year, could be about to become a dad.

Louis suffered a broken leg during the break-in at Pittencrieff Park in June.

Louis the peacock in the Dunfermline aviary
Proud dad-to-be stands guard over the egg in the aviary. Image: Supplied by Peacocks in Pittencrieff Park.

And another bird, Malcolm, was killed during the horrific incident.

However, after a difficult few months volunteers were delighted when they discovered last week that Katie the peahen had laid an egg – and Louis is the father.

Carlyn Cane of the Peacocks in Pittencrieff Park group, described it as “egg-citing news”.

And she said: “Proud Louis is going to be an amazing daddy.”

Malcolm’s eggs smashed last year

Aviary volunteers are now crossing their fingers for good news after incidents involving Katie’s eggs last year.

Carlyn added: “She’s not got the mothering instinct.

“Last year she laid quite a lot of eggs but most of them smashed.

Loius the peacock in Dunfermline with volunteer Caryn Cane.
Carolyn with Louis the Peacock in Dunfermline after last year’s attack. Image: Supplied by Peacocks in Pittencrieff Park.

“We took two away last year that were her and Malcolm’s and they were due to hatch the weekend Malcolm was killed.

“We realised afterwards that the eggs hadn’t hatched so that was another kick in the teeth.”

Workers are keeping a close eye on Katie – and the egg – this year.

Katie’s egg. Image: Supplied by Peacocks in Pittencrieff Park.

However, it will be a while before they know if a baby is likely.

“Hens lay every two days over 10 to 12 days,” said Carlyn.

“That’s when she’ll start to sit and then there’s a 30-day incubation period.”

‘Not a dry eye in the house’ when Louis the Peacock mated with Katie

Carlyn described Louis as the star of the show.

“He’s doing really, really well after all he’s been through,” she said.

“He’s surprised us all and we were overjoyed the first time he put his tail up – there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.”

Two boys, aged 11 and 13, were charged and reported to the youth justice assessor over last year’s attack.

However, the outcome of the case has not been made public.

While Louis has healed physically, Carlyn said he was still very jumpy.

“We were together day and night after the attack and it was me who held him in the car to the vet’s and gave him his medication.

“But he’s still jumpy even with me.

“It would be great to finally get some good news.”

