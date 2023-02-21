Egg-citing news: Louis the Peacock to become a father months after Dunfermline aviary attack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Louis the Peacock, who survived a devastating attack on his Dunfermline aviary last year, could be about to become a dad.

Louis suffered a broken leg during the break-in at Pittencrieff Park in June.

And another bird, Malcolm, was killed during the horrific incident.

However, after a difficult few months volunteers were delighted when they discovered last week that Katie the peahen had laid an egg – and Louis is the father.

Carlyn Cane of the Peacocks in Pittencrieff Park group, described it as “egg-citing news”.

And she said: “Proud Louis is going to be an amazing daddy.”

Malcolm’s eggs smashed last year

Aviary volunteers are now crossing their fingers for good news after incidents involving Katie’s eggs last year.

Carlyn added: “She’s not got the mothering instinct.

“Last year she laid quite a lot of eggs but most of them smashed.

“We took two away last year that were her and Malcolm’s and they were due to hatch the weekend Malcolm was killed.

“We realised afterwards that the eggs hadn’t hatched so that was another kick in the teeth.”

Workers are keeping a close eye on Katie – and the egg – this year.

However, it will be a while before they know if a baby is likely.

“Hens lay every two days over 10 to 12 days,” said Carlyn.

“That’s when she’ll start to sit and then there’s a 30-day incubation period.”

‘Not a dry eye in the house’ when Louis the Peacock mated with Katie

Carlyn described Louis as the star of the show.

“He’s doing really, really well after all he’s been through,” she said.

“He’s surprised us all and we were overjoyed the first time he put his tail up – there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.”

Two boys, aged 11 and 13, were charged and reported to the youth justice assessor over last year’s attack.

However, the outcome of the case has not been made public.

While Louis has healed physically, Carlyn said he was still very jumpy.

“We were together day and night after the attack and it was me who held him in the car to the vet’s and gave him his medication.

“But he’s still jumpy even with me.

“It would be great to finally get some good news.”