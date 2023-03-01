Financial scam: It couldn’t happen to me, could it?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home News Fife

Financial scam: It couldn’t happen to me, could it?

In partnership with Fife Adult Support and Protection Committee
March 1 2023, 9.00am Updated: March 1 2023, 9.09am
Person is victim of financial harm scam.

Did you know that financial harm is one of the most common types of harm reported to the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership? These days, scams are a dime a dozen and can affect anyone, so here are some red flags to help you identify a potential risk.

Across Fife, more and more people are victims of financial harm. This unfortunate rise in financial schemes and frauds can affect anyone, regardless of age or status.

During 2021/22, the most common types of principal harm leading to an ASP investigation were financial harm and psychological harm, consistent with the previous year’s data. Financial harm accounted for 20% of total investigations during 2021/22 (76 of 375).

What is financial harm?

Financial harm, as defined by the Fife Adult Support and Protection Committee, is caused by the illegal or improper use of an individual’s resources (both financial and property) by another person, without their informed consent or through the exercise of undue pressure.

An adult protection coordinator from Fife Council describes it as: “So variable, so prominent…and so the reason why we are choosing to focus on financial harm this quarter is because it is one of the most reported types of harm in the area of Fife.”

Many people don’t report financial harm due to embarrassment, but it can happen to anyone.” – Fife Adult Support and Protection Committee

 

3 forms of financial harm

With fraudsters becoming more and more sophisticated, financial harm can take many forms, including:

  1. Theft of money, benefits, property, possessions. Financial harm covers all forms of financial scams that often result in the loss of money, benefits, property or possessions
  2. Telephone call scams, internet scams, unsolicited mail. Due to the pandemic, scammers have realised that many potential victims can be reached directly in their homes. A rise in financial harm through telephone calls, emails, or the post has been reported, particularly across the Fife area.
  3. Befriending for the purpose of committing crime. Using social media and their detective skills, scammers are brilliant at posing as friends (old and new) and asking you for money. This scam doesn’t just hurt your wallet – it can hurt your pride too.
Scammer perpetuating financial fraud over email.
There is a new frontier of fraudsters to watch out for.

A new frontier of fraudsters: red flags of financial harm

Fife Adult Support and Protection Committee are working to spread awareness and educate the people of Fife about financial harm. Watch out for these red flags and protect yourself and loved ones from financial harm:

1. Becoming secretive about finances

If you notice a loved one suddenly becoming secretive about their finances, or if their living situation significantly conflicts with their income, they could be a victim of financial harm and are too embarrassed to tell you. Let your loved one know that financial harm can happen to anyone and that there are resources to help.

2. Opportunity for fraudsters

While anyone can be a victim of financial harm, certain people may be more attractive to potential scammers. For example, people with cognitive impairments (for example dementia), people who are socially isolated and people with an over-trusting nature are often selected by fraudsters. It’s important to spread awareness of financial harm and its many forms to prevent you or your loved ones from becoming victims.

3. Suspicious correspondence

Before you click on that link from that online seller, stop and think: are you actually expecting a delivery? Before you wire your ‘friend’ money, stop and think: is this request out of character for this person? Does the message sound like them? Does the email or website contain misspellings or a dodgy return address?

Is your new online paramour asking for a quick loan? Are you receiving unexpected calls from your ‘bank’ asking for personal details?

If you are receiving suspicious correspondence, or correspondence that seems out of character, be sure to ask questions and use a discerning eye or you could become a victim of financial harm.

Do you think you’ve been caught out by a financial scam?

Financial harm can lead to decrease of confidence, deterioration of health, even loss of assets. This can have a lasting effect on individuals. While you may feel a bit embarrassed, it’s important to remember that it can happen to anyone, regardless of age or circumstance.

The best way to help combat the rise of this crime in the Fife area is to report it.

If you think you or someone you know is at the risk of harm call the Adult Support and Protection line at 01383 602200. A Report of Harm form should also be completed and emailed to sw.contactctr@fife.gov.uk

Learn more about the warning signs and ways of protecting yourself against financial harm.

Logo of Fife Adult Support & Protection

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Fife

The attack is said to have happened at the Denburn Road industrial estate. Image: Google.
Trial hears how Kirkcaldy gang 'tortured' quad bike thief
A protest against Fife level crossing closures
Campaigners hail 'game-changer' in fight to prevent Fife level crossing closures
The Cupar recycling centre closure could lead to fly-tipping
Cupar recycling centre closure: Calls for urgent end to bulky uplift fees amid fly-tipping…
Chief Inspector Colin Robson gave evidence to the inquiry. Image: PA.
Sheku Bayoh arrest officers told to 'relax' but not discuss death
Viewforth High head teacher Lisa Moore. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Viewforth High recognised by inspectors for 'strong relationships' between staff and pupils but told…
SEVERN, MD, USA - DECEMBER 30, 2015: Popeyes sign in Severn, Maryland. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is an American chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants.; Shutterstock ID 356621543; purchase_order: ; job:
American fast food chain Popeyes and Costa Coffee drive-thrus planned for Glenrothes
James Cunningham was sentenced at the High Court in Livingston. Image: Police Scotland.
'Narcissistic predator' from Fife jailed for series of rapes
The court was told the Dunsires were savagely beaten in the yard of Matthew and Son in Kirkclady.
Man tells trial he thought he would die during 'abduction' and brutal attack at…
Aerial photographs show the progress of demolition work at the Postings Kirkcaldy. Image: Andy Lafferty
New aerial images capture scale of Postings demolition in Kirkcaldy
Eden Angling Association president Bill Wardlaw throws whisky in the river during a traditional opening ceremony. Image: Eden Angling Association.
Fife anglers plan to 'transplant' weeds to save River Eden fish stocks

Most Read

1
Police closed Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
2
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
3
The Dundee alley will look similar to the Tenpin centre in Crewe, pictured. Image: Tenpin
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
4
SEVERN, MD, USA - DECEMBER 30, 2015: Popeyes sign in Severn, Maryland. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is an American chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants.; Shutterstock ID 356621543; purchase_order: ; job:
American fast food chain Popeyes and Costa Coffee drive-thrus planned for Glenrothes
5
A section of the proposed active freeway on Lochee Road, near Tullideph Road. Image: Dundee City Council
New images reveal plans for ‘active freeway’ on busy Dundee roads
6
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
7
Alan Brown, 65, walked free from Perth Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to the offence.
Perth architect, 65, escapes punishment for playground clash with teens who ‘gave as good…
8
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Goodwin in, Asghar out at Utd and dark…
9
A man claims to have seen Keith Woodburn near a Dundee petrol station. Image: Cumbria Police/Google Street View
Man missing for 33 years may have been living in Dundee – and was…
10
Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed

More from The Courier

Ben Stokes has shown himself to be a fearless captain. Image: AP.
EVE MUIRHEAD: The art of captaincy and putting reward ahead of risk
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer - will he be dismayed or delighted come the end of the season? Images: SNS.
Dundee's Championship run-in: Where could promotion hopes be raised or dashed?
Goodwin is focused on the immediate future. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin on prospect of extended Dundee United stay, Aberdeen ‘accountability’ and THAT Easter…
Moy Mackay - The Boat Shed. Image: Gallery Q
Dundee's Gallery Q exhibits work of Edinburgh artist Moy Mackay for first time
Hassan Mohammed at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth takeaway chef reversed up one-way street to escape police
The McDiarmid Park pitch doesn't allow Callum Davidson's team to play passing football. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone pitch has made Callum Davidson change home tactics but Tynecastle surface will…
Gavin Hastings (left) and Scott Hastings. Image: Floodlight Entertainment
Scotland rugby legends Gavin and Scott Hastings to hold 'audience with' in Perth
Post Thumbnail
How cinema bosses in Dundee got creative to put on the greatest show on…
Andy Thorn from Big Noise Douglas. Image: Supplied/Sistema Scotland.
Big Noise Douglas leader condemns funding cut impact on poorest Dundee youngsters
Theresa Lawson, group chief executive of Journeycall‘s parent company ESP Group. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Journeycall: Offshore threat prompts action at major Angus employer

Editor's Picks

Most Commented