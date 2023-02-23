Body found at Fife beauty spot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have cordoned off part of a Fife beauty spot after a man’s body was found.

Officers were called to Benarty Hill, near Ballingry, at around 10.20am on Thursday.

Locals also reported seeing a mountain rescue team at the scene.

The man’s identity has not yet been confirmed but police say they do not believe the death is suspicious.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 10.20am on Thursday we received a report of the body of a man found on Benarty Hill near Ballingry.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances but there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances at this stage.”