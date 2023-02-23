Body found at Fife beauty spot By Amie Flett February 23 2023, 2.49pm Updated: February 23 2023, 4.51pm Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police have cordoned off part of a Fife beauty spot after a man’s body was found. Officers were called to Benarty Hill, near Ballingry, at around 10.20am on Thursday. Locals also reported seeing a mountain rescue team at the scene. The man’s identity has not yet been confirmed but police say they do not believe the death is suspicious. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Around 10.20am on Thursday we received a report of the body of a man found on Benarty Hill near Ballingry. "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances but there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances at this stage." 