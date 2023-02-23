Fife-based SNP transport minister jeered for praising train services in the region

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife-based SNP transport minister jeered for praising train services in the region

By Rachel Amery
February 23 2023, 3.15pm
Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

SNP transport chief Jenny Gilruth was laughed at in parliament for defending rail services in Fife – after criticism from one of her own party colleagues in the region.

Cowdenbeath SNP MSP Annabelle Ewing stood up at Holyrood to raise concerns including a lack of direct services and passengers being “packed in like sardines”.

Her comments come one day after her brother, the former SNP Government minister Fergus Ewing, voted against his party over delays to dualling the A9 between Perth and Inverness.

‘Packed in like sardines’

On Thursday, Ms Ewing said people living in places such as North Queensferry often cannot get direct trains.

She said commuters going to and from Edinburgh are often in overcrowded carriages.

North Queensferry Railway Station. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Responding, Ms Gilruth said: “My train to work this morning was not packed in like sardines.

“There were three carriages and plenty of seats.”

When she was heckled from the opposition benches for her comments, she added: “I use the nationalised rail service regularly and I would encourage other members to do likewise.”

Meeting to be held with ScotRail

Ms Gilruth said she is speaking to ScotRail about problems with timetables in Fife, which she blamed on “poor performance and availability of diesel trains”.

She previously admitted train journeys in Fife take far too long and shared her own travel woes and frustrations with commuting to and from Cupar.

At the SNP party conference last year, she conceded many Fife locals would be quicker using their car for some trips instead of the train.

She regularly reminds ScotRail bosses of her own problems with travelling by train.

She has invited all Fife MSPs, including Ms Ewing, to a meeting with ScotRail to discuss transport concerns and promised to provide an update in a month.

