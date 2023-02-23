Boy, 10, taken to hospital after being struck by car outside Fife primary school By Matteo Bell February 23 2023, 7.39pm Updated: February 24 2023, 6.17am 0 The boy was struck on Pleasance in Falkland. Image: Google Maps. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 10-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car outside a primary school in Fife. The collision took place on Pleasance, also known as the A912, in the village of Falkland at 3.15pm on Thursday. Police have confirmed the boy was only taken to Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital as a precaution and no further action was needed. Boy taken to hospital ‘as a precaution’ after being struck by car A spokesperson said: “Around 3.15 pm on Thursday, police were called to a road crash involving a 10-year-old boy and a car on Pleasance, Falkland, Cupar. “The child was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy as a precaution. “Advice and assistance given, no further police action.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Fife The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews to be relaunched as Mediterranean restaurant Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months Fife council tax to rise by 5% as 'rampant' inflation puts services under pressure Body found at Fife beauty spot Stock car racer killed Fife Royal Navy veteran in A92 tragedy and fled accident… Twitter comments like pub 'tittle-tattle' says judge as Natalie McGarry conviction upheld Weeks of disruption due to roadworks on M90 near Kelty Hunt for parrot with distinctive squawk missing in Glenrothes Cyclist airlifted to hospital after crash with van near St Andrews Fife rapist, 22, admits having sex with underage girls after Snapchat contact Most Read 1 Body found at Fife beauty spot 2 Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay? 3 3 Fire crews tackle blaze at Perth house 4 List of proposed budget cuts as Perth and Kinross Council plans to axe Christmas… 5 Funding for five Dundee bus routes scrapped after SNP administration’s budget approved 3 6 Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9? 7 Rocketing costs force shutters to come down at popular Arbroath pub 8 Perthshire paedophile forgot he was on register, then blamed police for his breach 9 Dundee e-bike scheme’s future in doubt as operator starts liquidation process 10 Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months More from The Courier McManus exhibition reveals 'What's New' and showcases last decade of acquisitions EVE MUIRHEAD: Mask pictures after one year gold medal anniversary are a reminder of… Dundee boss Gary Bowyer talks Paul McGowan exit and 'crazy' fixture list Tomahawk-wielding Arbroath shop raider jailed for two years Bill Hamid to Dundee United: Meet the ex-Celtic target and DC United hero ready… Xplore Dundee cancels nearly 50 buses: List of affected routes 12 Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer VIDEO: How Perth is helping woman heal after fleeing the 'horror' of Ukraine war Perthshire ghillie leads local litter picker calls to introduce Deposit Return Scheme now Dundee's roads not fit for ill-fated e-bike scheme, say city's cyclists Editor's Picks Perthshire paedophile forgot he was on register, then blamed police for his breach Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months VIDEO: How Perth is helping woman heal after fleeing the ‘horror’ of Ukraine war Dundee’s roads not fit for ill-fated e-bike scheme, say city’s cyclists Perthshire ghillie leads local litter picker calls to introduce Deposit Return Scheme now Bono and U2 literally hit the heights at Dundee’s Caird Hall in 1983 Domino’s shelve Forfar outlet appeal Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went to meet his local voters How a Fife town is bucking the trend and reducing the number of empty shops Actor makes Perth homecoming and tells of being ‘murdered’ in Netflix series The Witcher: Blood Origin Most Commented 1 EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government 2 How Dundee's influential SNP group could propel Humza Yousaf to first minister 3 Dundee brown bin permit costs to rise again in 2024 4 Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister 5 Dundee’s Humza Yousaf favourite to become next SNP leader after disastrous 24 hours for Kate Forbes 6 Perthshire's John Swinney 'profoundly' disagrees with Kate Forbes' views on gay marriage 7 SNP veteran Fergus Ewing votes against his own party in anger at A9 dualling failure 8 KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP's Kate Forbes can't run from questions about her religious beliefs 9 Two men charged after raid at Dundee bar uncovers £300,000 worth of cannabis plants 10 COURIER OPINION: SNP's Kate Forbes controversy raises wider questions about diversity and discrimination