Boy, 10, taken to hospital after being struck by car outside Fife primary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Boy, 10, taken to hospital after being struck by car outside Fife primary school

By Matteo Bell
February 23 2023, 7.39pm Updated: February 24 2023, 6.17am
The boy was struck on Pleasance in Falkland. Image: Google Maps.
The boy was struck on Pleasance in Falkland. Image: Google Maps.

A 10-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car outside a primary school in Fife.

The collision took place on Pleasance, also known as the A912, in the village of Falkland at 3.15pm on Thursday.

Police have confirmed the boy was only taken to Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital as a precaution and no further action was needed.

Boy taken to hospital ‘as a precaution’ after being struck by car

A spokesperson said: “Around 3.15 pm on Thursday, police were called to a road crash involving a 10-year-old boy and a car on Pleasance, Falkland, Cupar.

“The child was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy as a precaution.

“Advice and assistance given, no further police action.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

The boy was struck on Pleasance in Falkland. Image: Google Maps.
The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews to be relaunched as Mediterranean restaurant
The boy was struck on Pleasance in Falkland. Image: Google Maps.
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
Fife council tax will rise by 5%
Fife council tax to rise by 5% as 'rampant' inflation puts services under pressure
The boy was struck on Pleasance in Falkland. Image: Google Maps.
Body found at Fife beauty spot
The boy was struck on Pleasance in Falkland. Image: Google Maps.
Stock car racer killed Fife Royal Navy veteran in A92 tragedy and fled accident…
The boy was struck on Pleasance in Falkland. Image: Google Maps.
Twitter comments like pub 'tittle-tattle' says judge as Natalie McGarry conviction upheld
The boy was struck on Pleasance in Falkland. Image: Google Maps.
Weeks of disruption due to roadworks on M90 near Kelty
Missing Glenrothes parrot
Hunt for parrot with distinctive squawk missing in Glenrothes
The boy was struck on Pleasance in Falkland. Image: Google Maps.
Cyclist airlifted to hospital after crash with van near St Andrews
The boy was struck on Pleasance in Falkland. Image: Google Maps.
Fife rapist, 22, admits having sex with underage girls after Snapchat contact

Most Read

1
The boy was struck on Pleasance in Falkland. Image: Google Maps.
Body found at Fife beauty spot
2
The boy was struck on Pleasance in Falkland. Image: Google Maps.
Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay?
3
3
The boy was struck on Pleasance in Falkland. Image: Google Maps.
Fire crews tackle blaze at Perth house
4
The boy was struck on Pleasance in Falkland. Image: Google Maps.
List of proposed budget cuts as Perth and Kinross Council plans to axe Christmas…
5
The boy was struck on Pleasance in Falkland. Image: Google Maps.
Funding for five Dundee bus routes scrapped after SNP administration’s budget approved
3
6
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
7
The boy was struck on Pleasance in Falkland. Image: Google Maps.
Rocketing costs force shutters to come down at popular Arbroath pub
8
The boy was struck on Pleasance in Falkland. Image: Google Maps.
Perthshire paedophile forgot he was on register, then blamed police for his breach
9
The boy was struck on Pleasance in Falkland. Image: Google Maps.
Dundee e-bike scheme’s future in doubt as operator starts liquidation process
10
The boy was struck on Pleasance in Falkland. Image: Google Maps.
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months

More from The Courier

The boy was struck on Pleasance in Falkland. Image: Google Maps.
McManus exhibition reveals 'What's New' and showcases last decade of acquisitions
The boy was struck on Pleasance in Falkland. Image: Google Maps.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Mask pictures after one year gold medal anniversary are a reminder of…
The boy was struck on Pleasance in Falkland. Image: Google Maps.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer talks Paul McGowan exit and 'crazy' fixture list
The boy was struck on Pleasance in Falkland. Image: Google Maps.
Tomahawk-wielding Arbroath shop raider jailed for two years
The boy was struck on Pleasance in Falkland. Image: Google Maps.
Bill Hamid to Dundee United: Meet the ex-Celtic target and DC United hero ready…
Passengers boarding an Xplore Dundee 5a bus in Dundee city centre.
Xplore Dundee cancels nearly 50 buses: List of affected routes
12
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer
The boy was struck on Pleasance in Falkland. Image: Google Maps.
VIDEO: How Perth is helping woman heal after fleeing the 'horror' of Ukraine war
The boy was struck on Pleasance in Falkland. Image: Google Maps.
Perthshire ghillie leads local litter picker calls to introduce Deposit Return Scheme now
The boy was struck on Pleasance in Falkland. Image: Google Maps.
Dundee's roads not fit for ill-fated e-bike scheme, say city's cyclists

Editor's Picks

Most Commented