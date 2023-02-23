Boy, 10, taken to hospital after being struck by car outside Fife primary school

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 10-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car outside a primary school in Fife.

The collision took place on Pleasance, also known as the A912, in the village of Falkland at 3.15pm on Thursday.

Police have confirmed the boy was only taken to Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital as a precaution and no further action was needed.

A spokesperson said: “Around 3.15 pm on Thursday, police were called to a road crash involving a 10-year-old boy and a car on Pleasance, Falkland, Cupar.

“The child was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy as a precaution.

“Advice and assistance given, no further police action.”