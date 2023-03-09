St Andrews beer garden plan delayed amid fears for pedestrians – and fossilised fish

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans for a new beer garden in St Andrews have been delayed amid fears for pedestrians and the future of a fish fossil.

The preserved remains are embedded in the pavement outside Molly Malones, which wants to develop its outside terrace.

They were discovered next to a pedestrian crossing in City Road by geologist Richard Batchelor in 2017.

And there are concerns they will be damaged if the pub installs a new beer chute as part of its work.

While the fossil’s future cannot stop the development from going ahead, councillors have opted to defer a decision on the planning application.

Citing fears for public safety, they want to carry out further investigations into whether beer barrels rolling into the new chute will impact on people at the crossing.

Nineteen objections to St Andrews beer garden

The application called before Fife Council’s north east planning committee this week.

Molly Malones has asked to install a new door and a retaining wall along with the lights on its terrace.

And its existing barrel delivery chute would move from Market Street to City Road, next to the traffic lights.

Nineteen people objected to the plans on various grounds, including property value, disturbance, loitering and congestion.

But planning officer Mary Stewart recommended approval.

She said the pub’s outdoor area is already covered by its liquor licence.

And this means a beer garden would not constitute a change of use under planning rules.

She added however: “The use of this outdoor area could intensify as a result of the development.”

‘Major concern’ over beer chute

While assurances were given over the 16th century Blue Stane outside the pub, Liberal Democrat councillor Jane Ann Liston said: “There’s a good example of a Caithness fish and it would be an awful shame if that were destroyed.

“I’m going to have to keep an eye on this fossil fish to make sure it’s not broken up.”

Meanwhile, St Andrews Conservative councillor Robin Lawson was worried about pedestrians.

He said: “I have a major concern about the repositioning of the beer chute.

“The pavement is extremely narrow and there’s a barrier up between the pavement and the road.

“It will be within five metres of the crossing where there is always congestion.

“If people are going to have to trip over beer kegs to get to that crossing it’s extremely unsatisfactory.”