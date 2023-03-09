St Andrews beer garden plan delayed amid fears for pedestrians – and fossilised fish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

St Andrews beer garden plan delayed amid fears for pedestrians – and fossilised fish

By Claire Warrender
March 9 2023, 4.09pm Updated: March 9 2023, 7.02pm
The site of the proposed St Andrews beer garden
Molly Malones is on the ground floor of a three-storey block. Image: Google Maps.

Plans for a new beer garden in St Andrews have been delayed amid fears for pedestrians and the future of a fish fossil.

The preserved remains are embedded in the pavement outside Molly Malones, which wants to develop its outside terrace.

They were discovered next to a pedestrian crossing in City Road by geologist Richard Batchelor in 2017.

The fish fossil in the pavement near the proposed St Andrews beer garden.

And there are concerns they will be damaged if the pub installs a new beer chute as part of its work.

While the fossil’s future cannot stop the development from going ahead, councillors have opted to defer a decision on the planning application.

Citing fears for public safety, they want to carry out further investigations into whether beer barrels rolling into the new chute will impact on people at the crossing.

Nineteen objections to St Andrews beer garden

The application called before Fife Council’s north east planning committee this week.

Molly Malones has asked to install a new door and a retaining wall along with the lights on its terrace.

And its existing barrel delivery chute would move from Market Street to City Road, next to the traffic lights.

The fossilised fish lies next to the pedestrian crossing. Image: Google Maps.

Nineteen people objected to the plans on various grounds, including property value, disturbance, loitering and congestion.

But planning officer Mary Stewart recommended approval.

She said the pub’s outdoor area is already covered by its liquor licence.

And this means a beer garden would not constitute a change of use under planning rules.

She added however: “The use of this outdoor area could intensify as a result of the development.”

‘Major concern’ over beer chute

While assurances were given over the 16th century Blue Stane outside the pub, Liberal Democrat councillor Jane Ann Liston said: “There’s a good example of a Caithness fish and it would be an awful shame if that were destroyed.

“I’m going to have to keep an eye on this fossil fish to make sure it’s not broken up.”

Meanwhile, St Andrews Conservative councillor Robin Lawson was worried about pedestrians.

He said: “I have a major concern about the repositioning of the beer chute.

“The pavement is extremely narrow and there’s a barrier up between the pavement and the road.

“It will be within five metres of the crossing where there is always congestion.

“If people are going to have to trip over beer kegs to get to that crossing it’s extremely unsatisfactory.”

