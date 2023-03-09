Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Cup runs, loan stars and a 14-match unbeaten run

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Since our last report card Raith Rovers have lost just one match – last weekend’s 3-0 defeat at Partick Thistle.

It brought to an end a 14-match unbeaten run that has taken them to the final of the SPFL Trust Trophy and the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup.

Frustratingly, the run has failed to elevate them much in the Scottish Championship – though they have closed the gap on those above them.

Courier Sport assesses the Rovers’ season as we head into the final stretch of the campaign.

Signings

In the half-term report we called the summer signings a mixed bag and, to be fair to the ones who joined since the turn of the year, they haven’t had a huge amount of time to bed in.

Midfielder Scott McGill has understandably had to be patient in a competitive part of the team.

Putting the Hearts loanee to one side, the two strikers brought in may have already at points struggled for match-fitness and form, but they have also already contributed with important goals.

William Akio sparked the comeback in the Trust Trophy at Dens Park and – eventually – scored the winner against Queen’s Park.

Akio’s goal v Dundee:

Isma Goncalves endeared himself to the crowd with a goal versus Motherwell in the Scottish Cup the day after he joined on loan from Livingston.

Goncalves scores v Motherwell:

Grade: B+

Star man

Aidan Connolly picked this up last time as he was in the midst of a scoring streak while his side struggled for form.

He has continued to menace opposition defences but the standout over the last quarter – as he was in the first, according to Courier Sport – is Scott Brown.

The team captain’s absence was sorely felt in the recent loss and Rovers are crossing everything in the hope he is available for Sunday’s trip to Ibrox.

Grade: A+

Form

This is a slightly awkward one. Experiencing your first loss after 15 matches should, on the face of it, result in top marks.

The fact is that while there has been progress in the cup competitions, there have been too many draws for Ian Murray’s liking.

That said, they have closed the gap on teams above them – and the play-offs are still within reach – and you can’t beat a good cup run.

Grade: A

Manager

Budget constraints mean Ian Murray has had to be crafty in the transfer market.

While there have been some that haven’t worked out – John Frederiksen, Kyle Connell – there have been some great finds.

He also has Rovers playing some fantastic football and instilled a fight, even if a few things like defending set-pieces have held them back.

Grade: A

Conclusion

Ian Murray has shown that this is a squad in transition but within that has shown enough promise that he can get things right at Stark’s Park.

The league form could have been better over the last quarter but reaching the final of the Trust Trophy – again – an knocking Premiership Motherwell out of the Scottish Cup means that overall there has been a feel-good factor at the club.

Overall grade: A