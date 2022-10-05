Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Summer business, manager and star player

By Craig Cairns
October 5 2022, 6.06pm
Dylan Easton in action versus Inverness.
Dylan Easton in action versus Inverness.

Raith Rovers sit in a precarious position in the Scottish Championship.

A placing made worse by Tuesday night’s wins for Cove Rangers and Greenock Morton.

Rovers have the chance to immediately go back above Jim McIntyre’s and have a potentially tricky game in hand versus Arbroath to come.

Courier Sport grades the summer business, form, manager and star player for Raith after the first quarter – save for the postponed fixtures from last month.

Transfer window

Early in the season it appeared to be a mistake, whoever the responsibility fell to, to let the likes of Frankie Musonda and Kyle Benedictus leave.

Ayr United and Dunfermline made flying starts in their respective leagues while Raith suffered a defensive crisis.

Some summer targets ended up at Premiership sides as a combination of factors led to a difficult transfer window.

The jury is still out on a few, mainly due to a lack of playing time, but most have made positive contributions so far.

The defence is a lot better than it was at the start of the season and the only area still requiring immediate attention is striker.

Grade: B+

Form

As described by Courier Sport after the recent defeat to Queen’s Park: erratic.

This is understandable during a squad rebuild and for principles to be instilled that require patience.

It is exacerbated by Ian Murray’s tendency to go for broke at certain times.

Murray likes to go gung-ho at certain times.

Despite their form there have been positive signs in many of the matches Rovers have lost.

If they are to replicate Murray’s Airdrie side then this will improve as the season progresses.

Grade: C

Manager

Murray has had a fair bit to deal with in his short spell so far.

His attempts at replenishing the squad were hampered for the reasons set out above.

Christophe Berra unexpectedly retired following the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

More recently Scott Agnew left, leaving the Raith boss without an assistant.

Scott Agnew left Raith Rovers last month.

Murray has made successful tweaks to his system on several occasions and his signings so far have done well overall.

The league position is poor but Murray has navigated through turbulent circumstances.

Grade: A

Star player: Scott Brown

In such an inconsistent side it feels only right to pick not only a standout performer but a consistent one.

Connor O’Riordan has been some find and it should be made a priority to get his loan extended beyond January.

Sam Stanton has grown into the set-up as the season has progressed but it is his midfielder partner who has been the steady presence throughout.

Permanent fixture: Scott Brown.

Brown has played every minute this season other than the 80 he missed at Hamilton due to injury.

Brown filled in at centre-half to cover earlier in the season and the team has improved since a run in his natural position.

Grade: A

Murray’s team is very much a work in progress.

Where you stand as a Raith Rovers fan right now may very well depend on if you are a glass-half-full or a glass-half-empty type of person.

Or as one Rovers fan put it earlier in the season: is it time for patience or panic?

There are compelling arguments to be made either way.

We will edge on the side of optimism given the positive signs so far in some difficult circumstances.

Overall grade: B

Editor's Picks