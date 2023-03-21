Man in hospital after house fire in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Man in hospital after house fire in Fife

By Lindsey Hamilton
March 21 2023, 8.16pm Updated: March 21 2023, 9.21pm
The fire at a house in Stanley Terrace in Oakley broke out just after 7pm. Image: Google Maps

A person has been taken to hospital after being injured in a house fire in Fife.

A 55-year-old man,  who has not been named, was hurt in the fire in a house in Oakley, near Dunfermline.

The extent of his injuries have not been revealed.

He was taken into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and transferred to hospital.

Firefighters have now left the scene.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious.

Breathing apparatus used

Earlier fire fighters using breathing apparatus fought the blaze which was reported just after 7pm.

Three appliances from Dunfermline attended the fire at Stanley Terrace.

Stanley Terrace, Oakley. Image: David Wardle

Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance were also in attendance.

Three fire appliances

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “One man has been injured in the house fire.

“We received a report at 7.03pm of a house fire in Stanley Terrace in Oakley.

“We sent three fire appliances from Dunfermline.

“Firefighters used breathing apparatus as well as a hose reel jet to fight the fire.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 7.10pm on Tuesday, 21 March, to a report of a house fire in the Stanley Terrace area of Oakley, Dunfermline.

“Emergency services attended and a 55-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.”

 

 

