Man in hospital after house fire in Fife

A person has been taken to hospital after being injured in a house fire in Fife.

A 55-year-old man, who has not been named, was hurt in the fire in a house in Oakley, near Dunfermline.

The extent of his injuries have not been revealed.

He was taken into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and transferred to hospital.

Firefighters have now left the scene.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious.

Breathing apparatus used

Earlier fire fighters using breathing apparatus fought the blaze which was reported just after 7pm.

Three appliances from Dunfermline attended the fire at Stanley Terrace.

Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance were also in attendance.

Three fire appliances

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “One man has been injured in the house fire.

“We received a report at 7.03pm of a house fire in Stanley Terrace in Oakley.

“We sent three fire appliances from Dunfermline.

“Firefighters used breathing apparatus as well as a hose reel jet to fight the fire.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 7.10pm on Tuesday, 21 March, to a report of a house fire in the Stanley Terrace area of Oakley, Dunfermline.

“Emergency services attended and a 55-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.”