Home News Fife

Police called to youth disturbance at Lochore Meadows in Fife

Police went to the park on Thursday afternoon.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Police were called to a disturbance at Lochore Meadows on Thursday.

Police were called to a disturbance involving a group of teens at Lochore Meadows Country Park in Fife.

The incident happened just before 3pm on Thursday.

Witnesses reported seeing two police cars with blue lights going into the park at Lochgelly.

The exact nature of the disturbance has not been revealed although it is understood reports of a weapon were unfounded.

Lochore Meadows. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

Police confirmed that enquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.40pm on Thursday police were called to a report of a disturbance at Lochore Meadows.

“Officers attended and traced the group of youths involved.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Fife Council declined to comment.

