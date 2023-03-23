Fife Police called to youth disturbance at Lochore Meadows in Fife Police went to the park on Thursday afternoon. By Lindsey Hamilton March 23 2023, 6.09pm Share Police called to youth disturbance at Lochore Meadows in Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4248682/police-youths-lochore-meadows-fife/ Copy Link Police were called to a disturbance at Lochore Meadows on Thursday. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police were called to a disturbance involving a group of teens at Lochore Meadows Country Park in Fife. The incident happened just before 3pm on Thursday. Witnesses reported seeing two police cars with blue lights going into the park at Lochgelly. The exact nature of the disturbance has not been revealed although it is understood reports of a weapon were unfounded. Lochore Meadows. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson Police confirmed that enquiries are ongoing. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 2.40pm on Thursday police were called to a report of a disturbance at Lochore Meadows. "Officers attended and traced the group of youths involved. "Enquiries are ongoing." Fife Council declined to comment. 