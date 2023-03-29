Fife patients waiting more than a year for surgery ‘sends a shiver down my spine’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife patients waiting more than a year for surgery ‘sends a shiver down my spine’

Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie said there was next to no hope of waiting times reducing anytime soon as NHS Fife continues to focus on urgent cases.

By Claire Warrender
There are concerns over NHS Fife waiting times
Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Fife patients face waits of more than a year for surgery amid unprecedented demand on the region’s health service.

Health chiefs warn an increasing number of people will wait 12 months or more for operations in orthopaedics, urology and general surgery.

And there are also lengthy waits for appointments in other specialities, including cardiology, gynaecology and neurology.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie said the NHS Fife waiting times sent a shiver down his spine. Image: Fraser Bremner

NHS Fife has been focusing on urgent cases since January following a huge rise in hospital admissions due to Covid, flu and other seasonal illnesses.

Staff absence is also high, with almost 8% of workers off sick and mental health cited as one of the main reasons.

And the extra pressure has left bosses dealing with a £22.6 million overspend.

North East Fife Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie said: “This report sends a shiver down my spine.

“The waits for treatment are long but there is next to no hope they will be shorter anytime soon,” he said.

“It’s clear the staff are feeling the burden of this hefty challenge with very high absence rates.

“It’s a signal of an organisation under incredible strain.”

Not possible to do any additional activity

New figures presented to the NHS Fife board on Tuesday paint a concerning picture.

Fife is one of Scotland’s better-performing boards and is treating more people within the target time than the Scottish average.

However, only 45.8% of Fife patients receive their first outpatient appointment within 12 weeks of referral.

Staff at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy are under pressure and NHS Fife waiting times have increased. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

And just half are treated within 12 weeks of a decision to treat – 13% fewer than a year ago.

The waiting list is now 50% higher than in December 2021.

Board members were told: “It has not been possible to undertake any additional activity given the level of funding received.

“Core inpatient surgery capacity continues to be restricted at Victoria Hospital due to sustained pressures in unscheduled care, staff absence and vacancies.

“The focus remains on urgent and cancer inpatients and long-waiting day cases at Queen Margaret Hospital.”

Decisions to postpone procedures ‘not taken likely’

Claire Dobson, NHS Fife’s director of acute services, said elective surgery was reduced but had not ceased at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

And she added: “Pocedures scheduled at Queen Margaret Hospital have continued without any notable disruption.

“The decision to postpone any procedure is not one which is ever taken lightly, and those at greatest clinical need continue to be prioritised to be seen first.”

Health service recovering from ‘greatest challenge in its history’

The Scottish Government said it was continuing to prioritise funding for frontline services.

An extra £730 million was ploughed into the NHS in 2023-24.

This took funding for NHS Fife to more than £790m – an increase of almost 84% since 2006-07.

A spokesperson said: “As the health service recovers from the greatest challenge in its history following the global pandemic, we continue to work with NHS boards to maximise capacity and reduce the length of time people are waiting for appointments and treatment.”

Four new national treatment centres are due to open this year.

These include an orthopaedics centre in Kirkcaldy, which opened last week.

The spokesperson said it, along with others for ophthalmology and diagnostics, would provide significant additional capacity.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Tayside and Fife Baby Names 2022 image of letters and baby.
Most popular baby names in Tayside and Fife in 2022
Police gathered in Kennoway during the siege in January. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Firearms police stormed Fife sex offender's flat after three-hour Snapchat download siege
Preparing for the Pittenweem art exhibition featuring the Mach brothers and Phill Jupitus
Sculptor brothers David and Robert Mach team up with comedian Phill Jupitus for free…
John Grover was killed in the crash in December 2021. Image: Police Scotland.
Prison 'inevitable' for driver who killed Black Watch veteran from Fife
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Shocked judge hears ex-footballer got THREE speeding tickets while awaiting trial for Fife death…
Kinnettles Hotel, right, and Greyfriar's Garden opposite. Image: Google Maps,
St Andrews hotel takes 'lipstick on a pig' coffee kiosk fight to Holyrood
2
Fife College Students' Association (FCSA) president of Education and Representation, Emma Wallace and FCSA President of Welfare and Equality, Tali Fisher.
Warning of NHS strain amid fear Dundee and Fife college counselling jobs will be…
Luke Spencer.
Fife sex pest jailed for assaulting young girls in former female identity
Nigel Mullan from Newburgh Train Station Group. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Newburgh rail supporters want 'budget' train station to keep campaign on the rails
A poster to help find Reece Rodger at Loch Rannoch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police reveal possible fresh sighting of Fife man missing on Perthshire camping trip

Most Read

1
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Attainment and teaching at Dundee’s Baldragon Academy criticised in leaked inspection report
4
2
Fyffe Street at the junction with Benvie Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Street reopens after major emergency response at Dundee flats
3
Kinnettles Hotel, right, and Greyfriar's Garden opposite. Image: Google Maps,
St Andrews hotel takes ‘lipstick on a pig’ coffee kiosk fight to Holyrood
2
4
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Shocked judge hears ex-footballer got THREE speeding tickets while awaiting trial for Fife death…
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The St Madoes to Glencarse was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, leading to fears that it may close and calls for it to be raised. Picture shows; St Madoes Bridge following a crash on Tuesday.. St Madoes, Perthshire. Angus Findlay Date; 29/03/2023
A90 faces months-long lane closure after flyover damaged in St Madoes crash
6
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
7
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Historic Fife hotel that shut suddenly now on sale for £600k
8
Wolves Aurora (front) and Loki at Camperdown Wildlife Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee shut as expert explains what may have led to…
4
9
Police gathered in Kennoway during the siege in January. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Firearms police stormed Fife sex offender’s flat after three-hour Snapchat download siege
10
Barclay had just been made subject to notification requirements when he hid behind court paperwork on the way out of court.
Angus pervert’s child contact and internet conditions after downloading sick files while still at…

More from The Courier

EXCLUSIVE: Ex Fife Labour councillor who shared 'offensive' Facebook posts blocked from standing at…
Dumped car at Fairmuir Park in Dundee
Car dumped in Dundee park after grass is carved up
Steven Cameron appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
Raging Perth boyfriend put child in danger during 'terrifying' tantrum
Dylan Tait is keen to make his mark in maroon. Image: SNS
Dylan Tait keen to showcase skills in Arbroath's seven-game Championship survival run-in
A rope swing was set on fire at Carnoustie sea front. Image: Angus Council.
Rope swing destroyed in firebug attack at Carnoustie play park
Chairman Jon Gill at Thomas the Tank day at Brechin Caledonian Railway. Image: Paul Reid.
Could new Angus cycle lane resurrect dream of charity rail link to Montrose?
A Loganair flight from London landing at Dundee airport
Loganair could launch flights from Dundee to London Heathrow – what will it mean…
Ivan Golac and his players celebrate at Hampden in 1994. Image: DC Thomson.
Ivan Golac recalls moment he knew Dundee United would win Scottish Cup ahead of…
Carnoustie Ladies members Mary Summers, Jean Reyner and current club captain Jean McNicoll leaf through the 150th anniversary book. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club tees off 150th anniversary year as world's oldest
Hannah Laing will headline the dance stage at the Big Weekend. Image: Michael Hunter
Dundee DJ recalls moment she was asked to play Radio 1's Big Weekend -…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented