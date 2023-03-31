Elderly people targeted in Fife pharmacy scam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Elderly people targeted in Fife pharmacy scam

Police are warning residents to be vigilant following a spate of attempted frauds.

By Poppy Watson
Elderly people are being asked to hand over money (stock picture). Image: Ruslan Guzov
Elderly people are being asked to hand over money (stock picture). Image: Ruslan Guzov

Elderly people in Fife have been targeted by phone scammers pretending to be their pharmacists and asking for money.

Police are warning residents in the region to be vigilant following a spate of unsolicited phonecalls over the past fortnight.

Pensioners have been receiving calls from someone pretending to be from their pharmacy, advising that a payment must now be made for medication to be delivered.

On Wednesday, an elderly woman in the High Valleyfield area was contacted by one such fraudster.

She was asked to make a payment and was prepared to do so – until stopped by a family member.​

Victims of phone scams urged to contact to police

Sergeant Rebecca Sommerville from Police Scotland’s resolution team east said: “Do not trust any unexpected correspondence.

“If you feel the need to reply to correspondence to check the authenticity of a contact, please, only use the company’s verified official website and the communication methods detailed upon it.

“Especially where money is being requested, be it physically withdrawing it from the bank or the electronic transferring of it, always, stop, think and check with a friend, relative or neighbour before taking any action.

“Any victims of such crimes, or anyone with any concerns can contact Police Scotland via 101.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Linda Allan death in Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, could have been avoided.
Fife mum's death in hospital could have been avoided, inquiry finds
Courier- Deborah Clarke - Active School hero - CR0037650- Burntisland -Picture shows: Burntisland Primary School 24/08/22 -Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Café Inc venues: Where families can get free meals in Fife during the school…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Cameron Bridge Station work Picture shows; Cameron Bridge Station. N/A. Supplied by Network Rail Date; Unknown
New pictures show progress of Cameron Bridge railway station
The search for missing Reece Rodger is continuing. Image: Police Scotland
Reece Rodger: Searchers urged to 'plan for conditions' as hundreds set to join hunt…
The new Cottage family centre holiday home
PICTURES: The holiday home where Fife families hit by the cost of living can…
The Isle of May will reopen to the public. Image: Patricia and Angus Macdonald/ NatureScot
Isle of May reopens to public after bird flu closure
Bereavement dog Murphy brings comfort to those in grief.
Sensitive Murphy helps grieving families during their darkest hours
Actor Stanley Tucci at the photocall for Sportlight at the 2015 Venice Film Festival.
Hollywood star Stanley Tucci and Avengers director Joe Russo to appear at Fife film…
Scottish YouTubers. Image: Gordon Bonnes
East Fife stadium hosting Scottish YouTubers charity football match to raise autism awareness
Barbara has joined a Fife epilepsy support group
Fife woman who kept her epilepsy a secret turned her life around thanks to…

Most Read

1
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
13
3
Richard Box pleaded guilty at Perth Sheriff Court. Image Facebook.
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
Humza Yousaf taking his FMQs for the first time.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
12
7
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
5
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

Scotland defeated Spain for the first time in 39 years in midweek. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Scotland heroics should inspire Dundee United ahead of Rangers clash
James McPake said Rhys Breen will miss this weekend's match. Images: Craig Brown.
James McPake has 'a lot of irons in the fire' at Dunfermline and responds…
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Murderer's 15th phone offence and shovel trouble
Happy Black couple using smart phone in coffee shop at night; Shutterstock ID 1034882239; purchase_order: Courier; job: arts and entertainment
REBECCA BAIRD: Late-night cafes are the key to a livelier Dundee city centre
Humza Yousaf and Rishi Sunak lead the Scottish and UK governments. Image: DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – SNP leadership contest quiz
To go with story by James Simpson. Man attacked in Dundee restaurant. Picture shows; Weavers Mill. Dayton Drive, Dundee. James Simpson/DCT Media Date; 30/01/2023
Where kids can eat free or for £1 over the Easter holidays in Dundee,…
Matty Todd has been a key part of Dunfermline's title push. Image: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd wants to 'keep adding more goals' and picks his favourites after signing…
McPake is delighted to get Todd tied down on a new deal. Images: Craig Brown.
James McPake confirms interest from other clubs as Matty Todd signs new 3-year deal…
Kevin Lobban (right) nearly hit an employee after the petrol pump wrecking spree.
MMA fighter jailed after drunken crash into Dundee petrol pump
One of the outbreaks is at St John's RC High School
Boys aged 12 and 14 charged over break-in at Dundee high school

Editor's Picks

Most Commented