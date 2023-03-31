Elderly people targeted in Fife pharmacy scam

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elderly people in Fife have been targeted by phone scammers pretending to be their pharmacists and asking for money.

Police are warning residents in the region to be vigilant following a spate of unsolicited phonecalls over the past fortnight.

Pensioners have been receiving calls from someone pretending to be from their pharmacy, advising that a payment must now be made for medication to be delivered.

On Wednesday, an elderly woman in the High Valleyfield area was contacted by one such fraudster.

She was asked to make a payment and was prepared to do so – until stopped by a family member.​

Victims of phone scams urged to contact to police

Sergeant Rebecca Sommerville from Police Scotland’s resolution team east said: “Do not trust any unexpected correspondence.

“If you feel the need to reply to correspondence to check the authenticity of a contact, please, only use the company’s verified official website and the communication methods detailed upon it.

“Especially where money is being requested, be it physically withdrawing it from the bank or the electronic transferring of it, always, stop, think and check with a friend, relative or neighbour before taking any action.

“Any victims of such crimes, or anyone with any concerns can contact Police Scotland via 101.”