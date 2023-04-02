Fife Best pictures as St Andrews students take part in Pride parade The event is Fife's longest-running Pride event. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson By Matteo Bell April 2 2023, 1.05pm Share Best pictures as St Andrews students take part in Pride parade Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4268680/st-andrews-students-pride-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comments [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Fife Ballingry family receive double surprise with reunion on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway Relatives describe 'loveable family boy' as people from across UK join search for Fife… Fife couple die in fatal Argyll crash Best pictures from Kirkcaldy's 2023 Comic Con 'Town and gown' at heart of 2023 St Andrews Kate Kennedy procession, says first… Third man charged in connection with wilful fire-raising incident in Lochgelly Fife mum's death in hospital could have been avoided, inquiry finds Café Inc venues: Where families can get free meals in Fife during the school… New pictures show progress of Cameron Bridge railway station Reece Rodger: Searchers urged to 'plan for conditions' as hundreds set to join hunt… Most Read 1 Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals 2 Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry 18 3 Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook 4 Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex… 5 Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close 6 ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in… 17 7 Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot 8 High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure 9 9 Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head 10 Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old More from The Courier Could Tory tactical voters hurt the SNP in Fife and Tayside at the next… Police launch enquiry after pyro 'hits family of five' at St Johnstone match 4 Dunfermline v Kelty Hearts talking points as Pars fans boo and John Potter… Paul McGowan understands fan frustration after 'young' Dunfermline squad 'set the bar' Dundee DJ AmyElle looks forward to Big Weekend performance in front of friends and… Callum Davidson anger over latest red card tempered by St Johnstone's battling qualities in… Alan Soutar's International Darts Open dream ended in last 16 by world number 2… Kate Forbes reveals she wanted to stay on as SNP finance chief after snubbing… 3 Forfar talking points as Angus side move into promotion play-off spot with Albion… David Gold declares his unconditional love for Arbroath as he bids to play key… Editor's Picks Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals Hollywood star Stanley Tucci and Avengers director Joe Russo to appear at Fife film festival MMA fighter jailed after drunken crash into Dundee petrol pump Drunk Dundee teacher flipped car in disastrous boozy camping trip Sensitive Murphy helps grieving families during their darkest hours PICTURES: The holiday home where Fife families hit by the cost of living can enjoy a free break Reece Rodger: Searchers urged to ‘plan for conditions’ as hundreds set to join hunt for missing Fife man Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex Dundee United bosses Arbroath couple’s DIY discovery of 70-year-old painting of town Abbey on living room wall 20 best pictures from event celebrating Courier Business Awards winners Most Commented 1 Who is Humza Yousaf’s wife and Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla? 2 Ugly scenes as Dundee committee gets heated over record £100m school build 3 Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry 4 ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in just 100 hours Humza Yousaf is heading for failure 5 Dundee's new power couple: Shona Robison appointed deputy first minister by leader Humza Yousaf 6 High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure 7 REBECCA BAIRD: Late-night cafes are the key to a livelier Dundee city centre 8 Dundee's Shona Robison and Fife's Jenny Gilruth among big winners in Humza Yousaf's cabinet 9 Kinross residents hit out at council 'bin Karens' in red tag recycling row 10 Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today