Alan Soutar’s International Darts Open dream ended in last 16 by world number 2 Peter Wright

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Other sports

Alan Soutar’s International Darts Open dream ended in last 16 by world number 2 Peter Wright

Arbroath ace Soutar crashed out after a 6-4 loss to miss out on a meeting with Michael van Gerwen but he had has chances to knock-out his fellow Scot.

By Ewan Smith
Alan Soutar crashed out of the International Darts Open to Peter Wright. Image: PDC

Alan Soutar saw his Interwetten International Darts Open end in the last 16 after giving world number 2 Peter Wright a fright.

The Arbroath ace had four doubles to take a 5-4 lead but missed three times on 10s as Wright saw out a 6-4 win.

That denied the Dundee firefighter a quarter-final clash with top seed Michael van Gerwen but he still adds £4,000 onto his ranking.

Soutar was one of just three unseeded players to reach the third round.

He comfortably saw off world number 12 Joe Cullen on Saturday to set up the last 16 clash with a 126 checkout the highlight of a 6-2 win.

The challenge against fellow Scot and world number 2 Wright was always going to be a step up from the Cullen clash.

Alan Soutar opens game with ton-plus check-out

But Soots got off to the perfect start as he took the opening leg with a 104 checkout.

Wright battled back to win the second leg but it stayed on throw as Soots took out double ten in leg three.

Alan Soutar in a previous clash with Peter Wright at the PDC Grand Slam of Darts. Image: PDC

But Wright squared it up at 2-2 with a 106 checkout and broke Soutar’s throw with a 76 in leg five.

Soutar missed the chance to take out the same score in the sixth leg but held his nerve on double 4 to square it at 3-3.

The pair then both registered their first 180s in leg 7, with Soots taking out his favourite double 18 to go into the lead.

Wright was struggling for form but pulled a 100 out of the bag to make it 4-4.

Soots missed four check-outs in leg nine.

Alan Soutar held his nerve early on against Peter Wright. Image: PDC

And Wright edged ahead as Soutar suffered he misfortune of two bounce outs, with the two-times world champion eventually winning 6-4.

Alan Soutar discusses World Cup hopes

Soots is still dreaming of teaming up with Wright for the World Cup in the summer but concedes that is likely to be dependent on Gary Anderson’s desire to compete.

The two highest ranked available players from each country pair up in the international doubles tournament.

“If you’re not number two then you don’t deserve to be in the World Cup,” Soots told Online Darts ahead of the Wright match.

“I’ve always been the number three player over the last two years so I don’t deserve to be in it.

“If Gary and Peter play in it then good luck to them. I’ll support them every step of the way as I’m Scottish.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Other sports

EVE MUIRHEAD: Will Switzerland's record-breaking World Curling champions set a new trend others will…
Perth Racecourse reveals big sponsorship and tickets boost as punters prepare for 2023 season
Arbroath-born basketball coach Gareth Murray inspired by Angus town's late PE teacher as he…
EVE MUIRHEAD: Catriona Matthew is perfect Curtis Cup mentor - win that and it…
Dundee figure skating stars Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby hailed after 'brilliant' World Championships…
Dundee skating stars and British No 1s Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby open up…
EVE MUIRHEAD: Curling made a big rule change work and golf is right to…
A92 in Angus lined up to stage UCI Cycling World Championship Gran Fondo time…
Olympic champion Eve Muirhead chosen as Team GB Chef de Mission for Gangwon 2024…
EVE MUIRHEAD: Dewars Centre closing would be a hammer blow for Perthshire and Scottish…
5

Most Read

1
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
18
3
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
17
7
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
9
9
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

Could Tory tactical voters hurt the SNP in Fife and Tayside at the next…
Police launch enquiry after pyro 'hits family of five' at St Johnstone match
Ballingry family receive double surprise with reunion on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
4 Dunfermline v Kelty Hearts talking points as Pars fans boo and John Potter…
Paul McGowan understands fan frustration after 'young' Dunfermline squad 'set the bar'
Dundee DJ AmyElle looks forward to Big Weekend performance in front of friends and…
Callum Davidson anger over latest red card tempered by St Johnstone's battling qualities in…
Best pictures as St Andrews students take part in Pride parade
Kate Forbes reveals she wanted to stay on as SNP finance chief after snubbing…
3 Forfar talking points as Angus side move into promotion play-off spot with Albion…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented