Police shut off busy Fife roundabout amid ongoing ‘incident’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

People are being asked to avoid a busy roundabout near the Fife town of Windygates amid an ongoing police incident.

Road closures are currently in place at the Durie Vale roundabout, on Milton Road, due to what is being described as a “police incident”.

Officers have taken to social media to ask members of the public to avoid the area.

It is understood it relates to an ongoing incident at nearby Douglas Terrace, with police confirming they are in attendance at the residential street.

One local resident said: “I caught sight of police round the back an hour ago but I think things have been going on much earlier than that. I heard lots of sirens.

“Police are still on standby and there is shouting going on but can’t make out what’s been said.”

Another witness described seeing multiple emergency service vehicles at the Durie Vale roundabout, including three police cars, two police vans and an ambulance incident unit.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance at Douglas Terrace in Windygates following concerns for a person.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed they are also in attendance.

A SFRS spokesperson added: “We have one appliance in attendance to assist a police matter.”