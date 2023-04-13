Drivers face delays near Kirkcaldy after A92 crash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers are facing delays on a major road in Fife after a serious crash.

The collision occurred at around 8pm on Thursday on the A92 near Kirkcaldy.

The southbound carriageway between Redhouse Roundabout and Chapel Junction is currently restricted while emergency services respond to the incident.

Police, fire crews and at least two ambulances are in attendance.

Traffic Scotland has warned drivers in the area to take care.

A passing motorist said the incident was causing “mayhem” in the area.

She said: “I could see all of the blue lights from a mile away.

“One lane has been closed off by the police.

“The fire service are there too and two ambulances passed me going in that same direction.

“I hope everyone’s okay.

“It’s terrifying how many accidents happen on the roads when it’s wet.”