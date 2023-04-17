Lane closures and traffic lights during roadworks near Kincardine

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lane closures and temporary traffic lights will be put in place during roadworks near Kincardine later this week.

Works at the Kilbagie Roundabout will begin at 8pm on Friday and are due to finish at 6am on Monday (April 24).

Traffic lights will be in place on the Kilbagie Roundabout and on the A876 approaching the roundabout.

The drainage works mark the final stage of road improvements in the area, including the widening of the A977.

In February, drivers faced a 20-mile diversion due to the project.

All roadworks in the area are due to finish by the end of this month, depending on weather.

Tommy Deans, Bear Scotland’s south-east network manager said: “It is necessary to close one lane of the A876 at Kilbagie Roundabout under temporary traffic lights while we carry out the drainage enhancements for the safety of the workforce and the travelling public.

“This is being done over a weekend to reduce the impact.

“We’ll then get the final stages of the widening works, including lighting column upgrades completed before the end of April.

“These will be done under the existing overnight lane restrictions.”

Drivers are being encouraged to the Traffic Scotland website to see if their journey will be affected.