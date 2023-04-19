Police van with blue lights on in Kirkcaldy crash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A police van with blue lights on has been involved in a crash in Kirkcaldy.

The van collided with a car travelling along St Brycedale Avenue shortly after 9.30am on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

A witness described seeing the police van going along Carlyle Road, near to Fife College, shortly before the collision.

She said: “They were coming down Carlyle Road with their lights flashing to turn right at bottom.

“The car was heading along St Brycedale Avenue. The police van exited junction before car had passed it.

“It actually went up on two wheels briefly.

“The driver looked OK, they were out and walking at scene.

“All the officers were fine as well and police van went back in police yard, it’s literally five metres from the scene.”

The road was cleared shortly before 10am.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A marked police van was involved in a collision with a car on St Brycedale Avenue in Kirkcaldy shortly after 9.35am on Wednesday.

“No one was injured and recovery has been arranged for the vehicles.”