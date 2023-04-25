18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An 18-year-old has been charged after the Forth Road Bridge was closed on Monday night.

Officers attended following a concern for a person call just after 9.30pm.

Police blocked access to the bridge during the incident with drivers reporting the restrictions were in place for several hours.

The teenager is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Tuesday following the incident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 9.40pm on Monday, police responded to a concern for person call on the Forth Road Bridge.

“An 18-year-old person has been arrested and charged following the incident.

“They are due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”